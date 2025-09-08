Where was The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 premiered on AMC and AMC+ on September 7, 2025, continuing the spinoff with a shift in setting to Spain. This marks the third installment of the post-apocalyptic series, following two seasons based in France. Norman Reedus returns as Daryl Dixon alongside Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, with the storyline now unfolding against the backdrop of southern Europe.

Production for the season began in Madrid in August 2024 and concluded in February 2025. Filming took place across multiple Spanish regions, incorporating urban areas, landscapes, and historic sites. These locations establish a new visual environment for the series, while maintaining continuity with the broader Walking Dead universe.

Every major filming location where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 was shot

Madrid

Daryl Dixon season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 primarily filmed in Madrid, one of the show's most famous locations. The city's heart served as the backdrop for several shots featuring walkers swarming around monuments and urban ruins.

Madrid has hosted foreign performances before, notably Money Heist (La Casa de Papel). It has a mix of old buildings and new infrastructure, which makes it a good place to tell stories set after the end of the world.

Galicia

Galicia is known for its rugged coastline and foggy forests. It is the scene for some of the season's darker, more dramatic episodes. Costa Da Morte (Coast of Death), the first episode, was filmed on Galicia's wild shores, where Daryl and Carol wash up after their shipwreck.

The cliffs and wild waters are a lot like the isolation and danger they face on their quest. The movie The Invisible Guardian, which shows off Galicia's haunting natural splendor, is one of many that have filmed there.

Belchite in Aragón

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 has many scenes set in the ruins of Belchite, which were destroyed in the Spanish Civil War in 1937. There is a spaghetti western-style narrative in episode 5 that takes place among its crumbling stone buildings.

The setting emphasizes the themes of destruction and survival in a world that is rebuilding after a disaster. Belchite has been used as a setting in many movies and documentaries, making it a powerful emblem of stories of war and survival.

Catalonia

Daryl Dixon season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 takes place in a wide range of places throughout Catalonia, from Mediterranean shores to mountain ranges. Several establishing shots showcase Barcelona, offering viewers a glimpse of an abandoned city center.

Rural Catalonia has gentler places for stressful meetings and settlements for survivors. The area has already hosted movies like Game of Thrones and Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, which makes it even more appealing for movies.

Valencia

Valencia’s mix of futuristic architecture and historic landmarks gives The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 a unique visual contrast. Scenes shot near the City of Arts and Sciences transform the sleek structures into eerie post-apocalyptic landscapes. The region’s sunny climate and open spaces also allow for wide shots capturing Daryl and Carol’s travels.

Other productions, including Tomorrowland, have made use of Valencia’s distinctive modern design.

What is The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 all about?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier's search for their way home continues in the third season. After a huge storm leaves them stuck in Spain, they find a broken society with its own laws for staying alive. In episode 1, we meet Roberto and Justina, a young couple living in a community where people give up their own safety in exchange for security.

As the season goes on, Daryl and Carol face new obstacles, from organized groups of survivors to the constant menace of the undead.

The show looks at how different civilizations and areas deal with the end of the world, with Spain as the main setting. The cast includes Spanish actors Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, Alexandra Masangkay, Hugo Arbués, and Candela Saitta, which makes the drama more real. The show's largely Spanish cast ensures an accurate and deep portrayal of the cultural backdrop.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 premiered on AMC and AMC+ in the United States on September 7, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes release weekly, with international distribution handled by regional partners such as Sky Max and Prime Video. Fans can also catch up on previous seasons through AMC+, which serves as the streaming home for the spinoff.

