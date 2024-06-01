Where does Under the Bridge take place? Location, time period and more 

The true-crime drama, Under the Bridge, was released on April 17, 2024, on Hulu. Developed by Quinn Shephard as a miniseries for television, the show is adapted from Rebecca Godfrey's book of the same name. The events presented in the series occurred in November 1997 in Saanich, a suburb location of Victoria, in British Columbia, Canada.

The original autobiographical book has Rebecca playing an important role in solving the crime. As such, her character makes an appearance in the Under the Bridge series.

The plot revolves around the murder of Reena Virk, a teenager living in the suburbs of Victoria. Her teenage friends were accused of her suspicious and gruesome death. The story highlights problems of peer pressure, peer conformation and bullying.

Where did the events mentioned in Under the Bridge happen?

The series covers crime that occurred in Saanich, a suburb in British Columbia (Image via Instagram@underthebridgehuli)

Reena Virk's story presented in Under the Bridge took place in Saanich, a municipality area under Greater Victoria. Saanich is located on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada.

Trending

It's believed that it was Craigflower Bridge under which Reena was beaten by a group of teenagers. Her body was found a week later as two of the perpetrators drowned her in the waterbody nearby named Gorge Waterway. All these locations fall in the Victoria area of British Columbia.

To keep its authenticity intact, the series was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia. Some of the shots included Allied Shipyard and William F White Studios in Richmond, British Columbia. Banks of Seymour River and streets of Vancouver are also shown in the series.

Under the Bridge: When was Reena Virk murdered?

Suman Virk forgave Warren (Image via instagram@underthebridgehulu)

Fourteen-year-old Reena Virk was murdered in 1997. She was brutally beaten and killed on November 14, 1997, while her drowned body was discovered on November 22, 1997.

Born in March 1983, Reena Virk belonged to an Indo-Canadian family living in Saanich, as per Wikipedia. Reena was desperate to fit in with her peers and wanted more freedom from her family's religious rules. A false case put up by Reena against her father dates to 1996.

As such, despite being bullied and ostracized by peers, Reena tried to conform to the contemporary acceptable ways.

Actors playing Reena Virk, Rebecca Godfrey and the remaining cast in Under the Bridge

The cast of the series included young people and seasoned actors (Image via Instagram@underthebridgehulu)

The writer of the original book, Rebecca Godfrey, was portrayed by Riley Keough. The character of Reena Virk was played by Vritika Gupta. The main cast includes:

Actor Character Riley Keough Rebecca Godfrey Vritika Gupta Reena Virk Lily Gladstone Cam Bentland Chloe Guindry Josephine Bell Izzy G Kelly Ellard Javon Walton Warren Glowatski Aiyana Goodfellow Dusty Pace Ezra Faroque Khan Manjit Virk Archie Punjabi Suman Virk

Under the Bridge: What happened at the end of the series?

The Hulu crime show, an eight-episode series ended with some of the perpetrators found guilty and sentenced.

The eighth episode presented Warren agreeing to testify after Reena's mother, Suman, forgave him. He testified to beating Reena but accused Kelly of killing her. Kelly denied murder charges but was found guilty and was sentenced to five years of imprisonment.

The series mentioned that Warren's parole was approved for 2010. Kelly appealed again and received a life sentence. After confessing to killing Reena, Kelly was granted a day parole.

The character of Cam tried to reconnect to her family from whom she was forcibly taken. While the Virks became activists against bullying, Rebecca returned to New York to publish her book. The epilogue of the Hulu show also explained that Suman Virk died in 2018, while Rebecca Godfrey breathed her last in 2022.

Under the Bridge is currently streaming on Hulu.