Where to watch Black Sails? Streaming options explored 

Black Sails is an American historical-adventure television series that is available to watch on Hulu, Amazon Video, Apple TV, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and Google Play Movies. It serves as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s 1883 novel Treasure Island.

Created by Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine for Starz, the series takes place during the Golden Age of Piracy in the early 18th century, approximately twenty years before the events of Treasure Island.

The series has attempted to fictionalize real-life pirates, including Anne Bonny, Benjamin Hornigold, Jack Rackham, Charles Vane, Ned Low, Israel Hands, and Blackbeard. The primary cast of the show features Toby Stephens, Hannah New, Luke Arnold, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Tom Hopper, and Toby Schmitz.

Black Sails: Streaming details explored

Black Sails was initially available to watch on Starz as an original series. Consisting of four seasons spanning over 38 episodes, the show ran from 2014 to 2017. It received critical acclaim and is still a fan favorite, with an impressive rating of 8.2 on IMDb.

For those who prefer free streaming with ads, The Roku Channel offers Black Sails as part of its content lineup. Viewers with a subscription on Hulu can also enjoy the high seas and gripping drama.

Fans who would like to purchase the series can download it from platforms like Amazon Video, Apple TV, Vudu, Microsoft Store and Google Play Movies.

Is Black Sails coming to Netflix?

The historical pirate adventure series is all set to hit the screens on Netflix in the United States. After reports of the show dropping on the streaming giant in January, Netflix has confirmed that all four seasons of Black Sails will be released on April 17th, 2024.

What is Black Sails about?

Black Sails is set in the Caribbean, majorly on New Providence Island, which serves as a hub for the pirates and adventures. The series revolves around James Flint a.k.a. Captain Flint, who is famous throughout the West Indies as one of the most feared figures during the Golden Age of Piracy. He leads a crew of pirates who seek to find treasures and operate out of Nassau in the Bahamas.

The pirates of New Providence Island posed a significant threat to maritime trade in the region in 1715. The civilized nations labeled them as “hostis humani generis”—enemies of all mankind. The pirates adhere to their doctrine: “war against the world”, defy the laws of every nation, and engage in several acts of piracy.

Other notable characters in the series include John Silver, a cunning and resourceful young man who becomes Flint’s quartermaster. Another key character is Eleanor Guthrie, the ambitious daughter of a notorious pirate trader.

Charles Vane is a ruthless pirate captain who fancies violence. Meanwhile, Anne Bonny is a fierce and skilled female pirate and is loyal to Captain Rackham.

Jack Rackham is portrayed as a clever pirate who dreams of fame and fortune. Max is another cunning character in the series. She is a former prostitute who rises to power in Nassau’s underworld and her survival instincts are remarkable. As Captain Flint and his crew fight for survival, they navigate treacherous waters, clash with British and Spanish forces, and seek the ultimate prize.

