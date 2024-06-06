Where to watch Marlon Wayans new stand-up comedy special? Streaming options explored

Marlon Wayans' recent comedy special Good Grief, has been available for worldwide streaming starting June 4th, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. As of this writing, there has been no mention from Marlon Wayans or any network he has partnered with regarding its availability on any other streaming platform beyond Amazon Prime Video.

Marlon Wayans is a known comedian and actor who began his career in the 1990s. His latest stand-up special, Good Grief, is a special in which he discusses dealing with grief and personal loss from losing both parents. The show is a combination of heart-wrenching and hilarious, and many fans will anticipate watching it.

Where to watch Good Grief by Marlon Wayans

Good Grief is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, having premiered on June 4, 2024. The show will be available in more than 240 countries worldwide. It was filmed at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York City.

In his performance, Wayans expresses comedy and therapy as his coping mechanisms with pain. He also gave a delivers take on manhood and dealing with elderly parents. To be noted is also his remark on who is the funniest among the Wayans brothers.

Marlon Wayans’ journey

Early Life and breakthrough in television

Marlon Wayans was born in the year 1972 in New York. He is known for his work as a comedian, actor, writer, and producer in both television and films. He started his career in the early 1990s with his brother, from a sketch comedy show called In Living Color. He then worked with his brother, Shawn Wayans, in the sitcom The Wayans Bros. by The WB network.

Film career and major roles

Most people might recall Marlon Wayans from a series of successful comedy movies he collaborated with his brother, Shawn. Some of these include Don’t Be A Menace to South Central, While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood in 1996, Scary Movie in 2000, and White Chicks in 2004. He has also worked in popular movies such as Above the Rim in 1994, Fifty Shades of Black in 2016, and On the Rocks in 2020.

Ventures in comedy and online content

Beyond his television and big-screen work, Wayans has also worked in the arena of comedy through various other platforms. He collaborated with Randy Adams to create What the Funny, an online digital media platform for urban comedy. In 2014, he launched Funniest Wins, a comedy contest television show that aired on TBS.

Stand-Up comedy specials

With his experience over the years, Marlon has created his own identity in the world of stand-up comedy with his unique and versatile performances. His first standup special Woke-ish premiered on Netflix in 2018. In the next three years, he released three shows on HBO MAX. The titles for these shows are: You Know What It Is, The Headliners, and God Loves Me.

Fans can subscribe to Amazon Prime Video to watch Good Grief by Wayans.