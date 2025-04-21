Where to watch Suits LA online? Streaming details and more

Suits LA is the spin-off to the hit legal drama Suits that premiered on February 23, 2025. While both the shows are created by Aaron Korsh, Suits LA airs on NBC, unlike the original that ran on the USA Network from 2011 to 2019.

Ad

Shifting the action from New York to Los Angeles, Suits LA follows Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from the Big Apple who gave up practicing criminal law and shifted to Hollywood to run a firm representing celebrity clients. He is blindsided by his friend and partner Stuart Lane and excluded from a merger, losing several of his work force and clients at the very onset of the show.

The first season is slated to have 10 episodes, each approximately an hour long. New episodes release every Sunday at 9 pm ET on the NBC channel, and are available for streaming on Peacock the following day.

Ad

Trending

How to stream Suits LA online?

Ad

Suits LA is currently available for online streaming exclusively on the Peacock website and app. The service is owned by NBCUniversal, and hosts an expansive category of films, television shows, originals, as well as contents from current NBC and Bravo channels.

Viewers can stream the show on Peacock by availing any of the two subscription plans. The base plan is called Peacock Premium and comes with ads. Priced at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, it allows subscribers to watch films, TV shows and live sports online.

Ad

The ad-free version is named Peacock Premium Plus and includes all services of the base plan along with the options of downloading select content for offline viewing as well as accessing the local NBC station live. The plan is priced at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

While the streaming platform does not offer any free trial at present, it allows students to subscribe to Peacock Premium at a discounted rate of $2.99 per month for 12 months.

Ad

What is the plot of Suits LA?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The series begins with Ted Black being betrayed by his partner Stuart Lane, who joins hands with his ex-girlfriend Samantha Railsback to cut him off from a merger. Black is also led down by his protege Rick Dodson, whom he backed for the position of Head of Entertainment at his firm.

Dodson’s rival Erica Rollins stays loyal to Black because she overheard during the hiring process that Lane only wanted to assign her diverse clients, while Black believed in her potential. In the new dynamic, Rollins leverages her position to become the Head of entertainment as well as a partner in Black's firm.

Ad

Seeking help to navigate through the tough time, Black reaches out to his old friend Harvey Specter (from the original series), who shows up in LA to provide assistance.

Exploring the cast of Suits LA

Expand Tweet

Ad

The cast of Suits LA is led by Stephen Amell as Ted Black. Amell is popularly known for portraying Arrow, aka Oliver Queen, in the CW series of the same name. His other notable projects include Heels, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, and Code 8.

Amell is accompanied by Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead, Retired at 35) as Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis (The First Purge, Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart) as Erica Rollins, and Bryan Greenberg (How to Make It in America, The Mindy Project) as Rick Dodsen.

Ad

Gabriel Macht (Suits, SWAT: Firefight) returns as Harvey Specter, and is a billed as a recurring cast member in season 1. Another character to make an appearance from the original series is Louis Litt, played by Rick Hoffman.

Follow for updates on Suits LA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE