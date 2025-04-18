Suits LA season 2 stirs speculation about possible delays or cancellation

The future of Suits LA season 2 is reportedly uncertain, as the NBC spin-off of the USA Network series is struggling to match the original's popularity in its first season. Directed by Suits creator Aaron Korsh, the new series premiered on February 23, 2025, and is now more than halfway through its first season, which includes 10 episodes.

Critics have pointed out that Suits LA has not met the high standards set by the original show, achieving ratings of 39% and 52% from critics and audiences, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes. In comparison, the original Suits boasts ratings of 91% and 87% from the same groups on the platform.

Consequently, speculation is growing about whether Suits LA will be renewed for another season. Rumors about the show being axed or delayed are fueled by a report from Deadline indicating that NBC is working to create a new schedule to accommodate 180 hours of primetime NBA programming next season.

Why is Suits LA season 2 expected to go forward?

Suits LA season 2 is expected to be greenlit by NBC, as it is a high-profile IP for NBCUniversal. The show currently airs on Sunday nights but may need to shift to a new slot in the next installment.

The show has struggled to meet the heightened expectations, especially following the success of the original series, both on television and on streaming platforms like Netflix. However, there is still time to improve, and recent increases in viewership have been observed with the return of original Suits stars.

Gabriel Macht is back as Harvey Specter for a multi-episode arc on the show. Other familiar faces include Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt and David Costabile as Daniel Hardman. While their presence has seemingly buoyed the show's ratings, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the network confirming a season 2 of the spin-off.

Exploring the plot of Suits LA

Suits LA follows Ted Black (played by Arrow star Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York who becomes the managing partner of an entertainment law firm in Hollywood. His friend and partner, Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt), blindsides him by excluding him from a merger and taking several of the firm's employees and clients with him.

The conflict between them is echoed in Erica Rollins (Black Lane) and Rick Dodson (Bryan Greenberg), both of whom are introduced as competitors for the position of head of entertainment at Black’s firm. While betraying Ted Black, Lane offers Rollins the job she wants if she becomes an insider spy for him for six months.

However, Rollins declines the offer after overhearing during the hiring process that Lane only wanted to assign her diverse clients, while Black believed in her potential. She leverages her new role to not only become the head of entertainment at Black's firm but also a partner.

Surprisingly, Black is betrayed by another person he least expected: his protégé, Dodson. Although Black backed Dodson for the head of entertainment position, he chose to work for Stuart, as he does not want to become like his mentor over time. The characters rise to meet the shifting dynamics among them as challenges arise externally throughout the series.

