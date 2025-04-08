Where to watch The On1y One? Streaming details explored

The On1y One is a Taiwanese drama series by Kuang-hui Liu from a screenplay he co-wrote with Wang You Zhen. It is based on a 2020 web novel, Mou Mou, by Mu Su Li, which was published on the online platform Jinjiang Literature City.

The series falls into the danmei genre, which depicts a romantic relationship between two male characters. The story explores the relationship between Jiang Tian and Sheng Wang, who unexpectedly become step-brothers after their parents got married. This changes their entire dynamic, bringing them closer.

The series was released on Netflix and Apple TV on August 22, 2024. The cast includes Liu Dongqin, Benjamin Tsang, Lu Tingyu, Samuel Ku, Yan Yu-lin, Tuan Chun-hao, Jennifer Hong, and Yao Ai-ning in prominent roles.

The On1y One is available on Netflix and other OTT platforms

As mentioned above, the series premiered on Netflix on August 22, 2024. It consists a total of 10 episodes, each ranging from 45 to 55 minutes. To watch the series, one would require a subscription to the streaming platform.

The cost of a standard Netflix package is $7.99 in the United States. This package allows the user to access their entire library and stream the content in standard video quality with occasional ad interruptions. To go ad-free, one would have to pay $17.99 for a Standard or $24.99 for a Premium plan, which allows multiple users to watch content in High Definition with better sound quality.

The series is also available on Apple TV+ with a subscription cost of $9.99 per month after the free seven-day trial period. A new Apple device owner gets three months of Apple TV+ subscription for free.

People living outside of the United States can also watch The On1y One on other streaming platforms such as iQIYI, Viki, WeTV, and GagaOOLala, where it was released on the same day. The subscription cost of these OTT platforms differs according to the geographic location of the user.

What is The On1y One about?

The On1y One falls in the danmei genre, which primarily explores the relationship between two male characters. Adapted from the Taiwanese web novel Mou Mou, the story focuses on two high school rivals, Sheng and Jiang. However, when their parents marry and unexpectedly turn them into stepbrothers, the hate blossoms into something else.

The On1y One is full of dramatic moments as the forbidden nature of Sheng and Jiang's relationship makes their journey comparatively more complex and difficult. Here's the official synopsis of the series:

"Life is hard enough for Sheng Wang (Liu Dong Qin) when he transfers into a new high school and clashes immediately with classmate Jiang Tian (Benjamin Tsang). But when Sheng Wang's father and Jiang Tian's mother decide to get married, the two boys' lives turn completely upside down."

It continues:

"Sheng Wang and Jiang Tian must negotiate their new status as stepbrothers, enduring the ups and downs of their school and family experiences together. However, neither of them expected that romance would begin to spark between them! Will this new development bring them even closer together, or will it drive their entire family apart? Adapted from the novel "Mou Mou" by Mu Su Li, this 2024 Taiwanese BL drama was directed by Liu Kuang Hui."

