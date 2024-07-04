Where to watch The Reagans docuseries online? All streaming options explored

On November 15, 2020, Showtime released The Reagans, a television documentary miniseries chronicling the lives of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan. Directed by Matt Tyrnauer, the four-part docuseries spotlights Ronald Raegan's Presidential regime from the beginning to the end, roughly between 1981 and 1989. The official logline for the docuseries reads:

"A four-part documentary series that explores the many surprisingly unexamined aspects of the Reagan White House, and how Nancy Reagan's paper-doll image was at odds with the power she ultimately wielded throughout her husband's presidency."

The Reagans was initially released on Showtime, the Paramount Plus-affiliated premium television network. However, after gaining considerable success, the docuseries was made available on streaming platforms like Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and Fubo TV.

Trending

Streaming options for The Reagans explored

As mentioned, The Reagans is available to stream on Paramount Plus, Amazon Prime, and Fubo TV. Besides these streaming platforms, the bare-it-all docuseries is also available on Philo, Plex, Hulu, Sling TV, The Roku Channel, YouTube TV, YouTube, Google Play Movies, and Fandango at Home.

While some of the platforms above will allow you to watch The Reagans with just a subscription starting as low as $1.99, others will require you to pay additional charges for renting and purchasing purposes. Having said that, despite the array of options offered in terms of streaming platforms, if you are still unable to access the series from your location, then you can use VPNs to watch it.

Virtual Private Networks such as Express VPN and NordVPN allow you to watch the series from any location around the world. Select the streaming service of your choice, subscribe to it while keeping your VPN running in the background, choose your location as the US, and you are good to go.

Also read: The ridiculous true story behind Netflix's The Man with 1,000 Kids, explored.

Cast of The Reagans

Dr. Fauci appeared in an episode of The Reagans(Image via Getty)

The Reagans is one of the few docuseries to use minimal re-enactments of incidents highlighted in the series. Therefore, most of the footage you see on screen is real-life footage from their very public lives. However, the docuseries contains a lot of deciphering from journalists, political scientists, activists, and economists. All those featured in the series include:

Maya Wiley as Self - Civil Rights Activist and Lawyer

Ron Reagan as Self - Son of Ronald and Nancy Reagan

Jonathan Alter as Self - Journalist

Robert Scheer as Self - Journalist

James Baker III as Self - Former White House Chief of Staff

Kitty Kelley as Self- Nancy Reagan Biographer

Lesley Stahl as Self- Journalist

Derek Shearer as Self - Former Ambassador to Finland

Jason Johnson as Self - Political Scientist

Karen Tumulty as Self - Nancy Reagan Biographer

Stu Spencer as Self - Reagan's Chief Political Strategist

Ian Haney López as Self - Professor of Public Law

Ken Adelman as Self - Head of Arms Control for Reagan

Ed Rollins as Self - Reagan Campaign Director

Grover Norquist as Self - Founder, Americans for Tax Reform

Lou Cannon as Self - Ronald Reagan Biographer

George F. Will as Self - Political Columnist

George Shultz as Self - Former Secretary of State

Landon Parvin as Self - Speechwriter for Nancy and Ronald Reagan

Colin Powell as Self - Former Secretary of State

Norman Lear as Self - Founder, People for the American Way

Sean O. Strub as AIDS Activist

Anthony Fauci as Self

Ruth Quigley as Self - Sister of Astrologer Joan Quigley

Jason Furman as Self - Economist

Ken Khachigian as Self - Reagan Chief Speechwriter

James Rosebush as Self - Chief of Staff to Nancy Reagan

Robert McFarlane as Self - National Security Advisor

Also read: Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun docuseries: Release date, where to watch, and more.

If you like watching The Reagans, you can also watch RBG, a documentary film chronicling the life and career of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, on Apple TV Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback