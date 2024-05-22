Where to watch Trying season 4? Streaming service explored 

The British comedy series, Trying, is scheduled to return for its much-awaited fourth season. On May 22, 2024, the show premiered on Apple TV+ and it continues with its original cast starring Nikki played by Esther Smith and Jason played by Rafe Spall on their loveable journey of trying adoption.

The series is directed by Jim O'Hanlon and Elliot Hegarty with Andy Wolton as its writer. The series also features popular Harry Potter actor Imedla Staunton as Penny.

The first two episodes of the fourth season are already out on Apple TV+.

Where to watch Trying season 4?

For fans of Trying, a new season can be watched on Apple TV+ that offers a convenient 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. This will enable you to watch the premiere of season 4 in one week without spending any money.

Also like most other shows in the Apple TV Plus service, episodes of Trying are downloadable and can be watched offline on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV and VIZIO Smart TV.

Season 4 will comprise of eight parts, with the first two premiering on May 22, 2024. Subsequent episodes will be released every Wednesday and the season will end on July 3, 2024. The complete release schedule is as follows:

Episode One: May 22, 2024.

Episode Two: May 22, 2024.

Episode Three: May 29, 2024

Episode Four: June 5, 2024

Episode Five: June 12, 2024

Episode Six: June 19, 2024

Episode Seven: June 26, 2024

Episode Eight: July 23, 2024

Unlike Netflix which releases all the episodes of a series altogether, viewers will have to wait for a week to watch the new episodes of Trying season 4.

What is the plot of Trying season 4?

Trying season 4 picks up six years after the events of the previous season. Now a mother to two children, Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) have come a long way in their adoption journey. As adoptive parents they have settled into their roles, however, raising Princess, who is now 14 years old has become difficult because now she wants her mother who gave her up for adoption back in her life.

It’s an opportunity for Nikki and Jason to test their parenting skills as well as deal with their own insecurities and complicated emotions stemming from the angst of their daughter.

Tyler engages in fights that cause his unpopularity to build up. He finds himself fighting with classmates and losing friends. The series continues to balance heartfelt moments with its signature comedic touch, providing a realistic yet uplifting portrayal of the adoptive family experience.

The cast of season 4

Season four will see core cast members such as Esther Smith and Rafe Spall return as Nikki and Jason respectively. However, there has been a recasting of child characters due to time changes within the storyline.

Eden Togwell played Princess earlier, but now Scarlett Rayner takes over; Tyler who was previously portrayed by Mickey McAnulty is Cooper Turner today. Sian Brooke also reprises her role as Karen’s sister Nikki, while Darren Boyd returns as Scott, Karen’s husband.

It is a comedy-drama series whose mix of comic relief and deep emotional content continues to resonate with audiences, as it tackles the thrills and difficulties associated with adoption.

The series will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 22nd, 2024. And users who are new to the app can try out their 7-day free trial as well and watch the show.