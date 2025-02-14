Where to watch Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man? Streaming details and more

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is a newly released animated series based on the beloved Marvel Comics character. It premiered on January 29, 2025, exclusively on Disney+. This series explores Peter Parker's early journey as Spider-Man in an alternate reality, distinct from the MCU films.

Fans can follow this original interpretation of Spider-Man's genesis with a subscription. With the series already renewed for seasons 2 and 3, there is plenty of buzz for what is to come. Season 1, which consists of ten episodes, is presently running.

The series shows Peter Parker's early crime-fighting days, giving fans a new perspective on his superhero transformation. Long-time fans will find great nostalgia in the animation since it is greatly inspired by the classic Spider-Man comics.

Fans wondering where to stream Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man can easily access it on Disney+. This streaming service offers not only this animated series but a whole spectrum of Spider-Man material, including other animated shows and MCU movies.

Streaming details of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

As previously mentioned, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is available exclusively on Disney+. For fans of Spider-Man, this platform is the go-to streaming service since it provides an extensive library of Marvel material ranging from movies to animated series.

Weekly episodes of the show are currently airing; season 1 is scheduled to run ten episodes overall. Launched every Wednesday, new episodes should be checked back on for the most recent updates.

Tariffs and subscription options for Disney+

The platform has several subscription choices; the most often used Standard plan costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 annually.

The OTT platform also provides the Premium plan at $10.99 per month or $109.99 yearly for anyone searching for an ad-free experience. You can pick the best strategy based on your tastes for ads and the whole streaming experience.

All about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

The series offers an alternate take on the Spider-Man saga, shifting the timeline from the original MCU movies. Set in another multiverse reality, the show rewrites Peter Parker's path as Spider-Man with Norman Osborn filling in as his mentor rather than Tony Stark. It is inspired by the 1960s The Amazing Spider-Man comics and honors their legendary art style.

Hudson Thames plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man, and the show stars Colman Domingo, Grace Song, and Hugh Dancy, among other great actors. Striking animation with a 3D cel-shaded design that captures the core of early comic art brings life to the series, and it looks and feels different than other Marvel animated shows, thanks to this original approach.

Production, Direction, and Cast

Jeff Trammell created Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man for Disney+. Trammell, who also serves as the showrunner, drew inspiration from Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's Spider-Man comics.

The series is produced by Marvel Studios Animation, Polygon Pictures, and CGCG, Inc., which provides the animation work. The series features a dynamic voice cast, with Hudson Thames returning as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, having previously voiced the character in Marvel's What If...?.

Other notable voices include Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. The talent behind the voice performances and the creative direction has contributed to the show's engaging storytelling and stunning animation.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and similar projects as the year progresses.

