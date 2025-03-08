  • home icon
Where was When Nobody Sees Us filmed? All shooting locations explored

By Saurav Saha
Modified Mar 08, 2025 23:18 GMT
The complete filming locations of When Nobody Sees Us explored (Image via Max)
When Nobody Sees Us is a Spanish television series, based on Sergio Sarria's crime drama novel of the same title. Created by Daniel Corpas, the story revolves around a Civil Guard sergeant and a U.S. Army special agent, who takes up an unusual investigation while off duty.

When Nobody Sees Us is set in southern Spain, and is set near a U.S. Army Base. Mariela Garriga plays the role of Magaly Catillo, while Maribel Verdú plays Lucía Gutiérrez. When Nobody Sees Us is the first Spanish series to be announced by Warner Bros. It was back in June 2023, when the eight-part Spanish series was commissioned to be produced by Zeta Studios.

The official filming of When Nobody Sees Us began in February 2024. While the major part of the film was shot in Madrid, Spain, other locations also included the city of Seville and Andalusia. When Nobody Sees Us made its release on March 7, 2025. The eight-part Spanish series is available for streaming on Max.

When Nobody Sees Us: Complete filming locations explored

1) Madrid, Spain

Madrid sets as the primary locations of the movie (Image via Max)
Madrid, the capital city of Spain, served as the central location for the filming of the movie. With over 3.4 million population, this urban space provides a blend of Spanish history and modern innovation. The movie is majorly based on crime investigation, involving a constant run between the authorities and the culprits. Madrid provides a perfect setup to shoot the chasing scenes in the movie.

2) U.S. Military Base, Seville, Spain

U.S. Military Base is where the investigation takes place (Image via Max)
The story of When No One Sees Us is set near a U.S. Army base, where a U.S. Army special agent and a Civil Guard sergeant start investigating a strange suicide, and a missing American soldier. As per a 4Filming article published on March 4, 2025, it was shot in the U.S. Military Base in Seville, Spain.

The U.S. Military Base serves as a crucial setting in the movie, as a major part of the storyline is connected with the operations of the U.S. Military.

3) Morón de la Frontera, Seville

Mor&oacute;n de la Frontera represents the cultural background in the streets (Image via Max)
Morón de la Frontera is a Spanish town located in the Seville province. The town is a major tourist attraction because of its rich history and architecture. The San Miguel church and Morón de la Frontera Moorish castle are among its central attractions.

A significant portion of When Nobody Sees Us is filmed in the streets of Morón de la Frontera. The rich architecture and traditions of Spain portrayed in the movie, are captured in this town.

4) Andalusia, Spain

Regions across Andalusia are used for wide landscape shots (Image via Max)
As per 4Filming, various parts of When Nobody Sees Us are shot in different regions across Andalusia. An autonomous community located in the south of Peninsular Spain, Andalusia is comprised of eight provinces, namely Seville, Cádiz, Almería, Granada, Málaga, Córdoba, Jaén, and Huelva.

The numerous wide landscapes, that can be seen in the movie, are set in Andalusia. As per 4Filming, the production team has used its natural setting, to cover most of the wife's framed exterior shots in the movie.

Who is in the cast of the series?

youtube-cover
The primary cast of the Spanish television series includes:

  • Maribel Verdú as Lucía Gutiérrez
  • Mariela Garriga as Magaly Castillo
  • Austin Amelio as Sergeant Andrew Taylor
  • Ben Temple as Colonel Seamus Hoopen
  • Dani Rovira
  • Lucía Jiménez
  • Numa Paredes
  • María Alfonsa Rosso
  • Eloy Azorín
  • Virginia de Morata
  • Carlos Beluga
  • Lorca Prada
  • Ana María Vivancos

Check out our other articles to learn more details about When Nobody Sees Us.

Edited by Bharath S
