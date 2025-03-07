Where was Medusa Season 1 filmed? All filming locations explored

Netflix released the newest gripping series in its roster with Medusa Season 1, a story about deception, ruthless schemes, death, and conflict within a powerful family. Boasting a cast filled with star-studded Colombian actors, the series brings a lot of the country's tradition and looks into the small screen.

Ad

Medusa Season 1 was filmed in several locations in Colombia, including Barranquilla, where the movie is set, bringing authenticity to the production's premise of an intense thriller that captures the essence of the Colombian culture in many layers. From the first frames, the series presents the country's sweeping coastal skyline, diverse landscapes, architectural beauty, and bustling streets.

Starring The Innocent's Juana Acosta as Bárbara Hidalgo, Manolo Cardona, Sebastián Martínez, Adriana Arango, Carlos Torres, and Mabel Moreno round up the supporting cast of Medusa.

Ad

Trending

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Medusa Season 1 is a 100% Colombian production, filmed in Barranquilla and other nearby cities

Expand Tweet

Ad

Set in Colombia's bustling seaport on the Caribbean coast, Barranquilla, Netflix's Medusa Season 1 captures the vibrant and rich culture of the city by filming all of its scenes within Colombia, including the city where the story is set. The show features the varied landscape that Colombia is known for, specifically Barranquilla's warm, tropical climate and bustling seaport.

The city is also famous for its annual cultural spectacle, the Barranquilla Carnival, where people join or watch the vibrant pageantry filled with traditional costumes and masks. The popular parade is also featured in one of the episodes of Medusa Season 1.

Ad

In Episode 12, titled Medusa, the series showed off the vibrant carnival that takes over the streets of Barranquilla, with Juana Acosta's Barbará Hidalgo even dressing up for the occasion, complete with a sparkling red outfit and a matching headdress.

Other filming locations around Colombia

Other realistic locations in Bogotá and Magdalena bring the raw and tangible aesthetic that makes the story authentically Colombian while setting as a mysterious and dangerous backdrop that enhances the dark tone of the storyline.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to a Spanish outlet La FM, Bogota and Santa Marta, which is located in the cultural heart of Colombia, Magdalena, served as a backdrop to give the Colombian series a visual and cultural contrast to help with plot development. Magdalena, for one, is associated with the Magdalena River and is also famous for its Pozo Encantada, aka the enchanted pool.

Medusa Season 1 was also reportedly filmed in the La Soledad neighborhood of Bogotá. The district is famous for its well-preserved Art Deco buildings and colonial homes, and houses the better part of Bogotá's architectural heritage. It's a cultural hub where students, artists, painters, musicians, and many people, both locals and tourists, flock.

Ad

What is Medusa Season 1 all about?

The Colombian suspense thriller follows a powerful CEO, Barbará, who just assumed the position in her family's conglomerate, Medusa. However, the new position comes with danger as she soon finds herself in an accident while aboard her yacht. The accident caused her amnesia, so without any memory of what happened, she returned to her family home in Barranquilla to uncover the truth.

Ad

Joined by Detective Danger Carmelo, played by Manolo Cardona, her family members become persons of interest in the investigation of the accident that almost claimed her life. As the investigation intensifies, they uncover a series of power struggles, revenge, and dark secrets within her family.

Catch all 12 episodes of Medusa Season 1, now streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback