Which character does Tony Dalton play in The Last of Us season 2? Everything you need to know

The Last of Us season 2 episode 6, which was released on May 18, 2025, took a walk down memory lane. It was the sophomore season's equivalent of season 1's Long, Long Time and Left Behind. All of these are flashback-driven stories that shed light on a special relationship between two characters.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for The Last of Us season 2. Reader discretion is advised.

The Last of Us season 2 episode 6, titled The Price, showed Joel and Ellie's life in Jackson every year on her birthday, and their relationship became complicated over the years. Joel had long been known as a father who protects with violence, and in this episode, viewers learned how he came to be that way.

Episode 6 started with a flashback that dated back to 1983, when a teenage Joel promised to protect his brother Tommy from their father when he gets home. Tony Dalton plays the role of Javier Miller, Joel and Tommy's father. Javier was a police officer and emotionally and was physically abusive towards his children.

Tony Dalton guest starred in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 as Joel and Tommy's father

The Last of Us has always been good at surprising fans with cameos from some of the most well-known actors. Season 2 has continued that legacy with Josh Peck making a cameo in episode 4 as a FEDRA soldier and Tony Dalton making a cameo in episode 6 as Joel and Tommy's abusive father.

In the episode, a teenage Tommy gets on the wrong side of weed dealers while buying from them, and Joel beats them up, which gets them into trouble with the cops. However, Joel tells Tommy that he will take the heat from their father for what happened.

When Javier comes back to a nervous Joel sitting at the kitchen counter, he does not beat him. Instead, he offers him a beer. Joel was surprised by this because he had been expecting a beating. Then, Javier tells Joel how his own violent father had broken his jaw for stealing a candy bar and expresses his guilt for his own abusive nature.

When Joel asks why Javier beat up his sons if he was aware of how it felt to get abused, Javier replies that he would never take it that far. He further tells Joel:

"When it's your turn. I hope you do a little better than me."

Tony Dalton was Neil Druckmann's first choice to play Javier Miller in The Last of Us season 2

Tony Dalton began his career with roles in Mexican projects. He portrayed the lead character in the HBO series Sr. Ávila, which won the International Emmy Award for Best Non-English Language Series.

Dalton is best known for playing the antagonist, Lalo Salamanca, in Better Call Saul. He also appeared as Jack Duquesne, aka the Swordsman, in the MCU TV series Hawkeye and Daredevil: Born Again.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on May 18, 2025, The Last of Us writer Neil Druckmann revealed that Dalton was his first choice for the character of Javier Miller.

"Tony Dalton was my first choice. I just loved his performance so much in Better Call Saul. I jokingly refer to him as the most charming, threatening man I've ever seen on television," Druckmann said.

Impressed with Dalton's performance in the post-apocalyptic TV series, Druckmann cast him in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, Naughty Dog's next original video game after The Last of Us. Druckmann serves as president and the head of creative on Intergalactic.

The Last of Us season 2 finale is set to air on HBO and Max next Sunday, May 25, at 9 pm ET.

