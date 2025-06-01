Who is Callie in Yellowjackets? Character role explored

The thriller drama series Yellowjackets premiered its third season finale, Full Circle, on April 13, 2025, on Showtime in the United States. The series was created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson. The production companies involved in the project were Creative Engine Entertainment, Entertainment One, and eOne Television.

The series follows two storylines of a plane crash survivor group, where one shows them surviving the wilderness in 1996, and the other takes place 25 years later, highlighting the lives of survivors in their adulthood. According to Deadline, the series was renewed for a fourth season by Showtime in May 2025.

In the series, Callie Sadecki is the daughter of Jeff Sadecki and plane crash survivor Shauna Shipman. Callie is unaware of what her mother did after their plane crashed in 1996, although she has always been suspicious. The character is portrayed by American actress Sarah Desjardins.

The article further discusses the character's story arc, Sarah Desjardins' career, and Yellowjackets streaming details.

Callie Sadecki's role in Yellowjackets

In the thriller drama series Yellowjackets, Callie is the daughter of Shauna and Jeff, as mentioned above. Callie learns about her mother's past in the wilderness in a horrifying way in the series, and also resorts to smoking marijuana to deal with the trauma. Later in the series, Callie also kills Lottie by pushing her down the stairs when she goes to meet her to learn about her mother.

After the whole ordeal surrounding her involvement in Lottie's death, Callie confides in her father, Jeff, about everything. She is also left feeling that she is like her mother, as she blames herself for the whole incident. Jeff manages to calm her down and helps her realise that she never intended to harm Lottie.

Both Jeff and Callie had their growing suspicions that Shauna is not sane anymore and has also been involved in multiple murders. The third season of Yellowjackets concluded with the two finally deciding to step away from the Sadecki family home and live away from Shauna. Her mother is left furious with the act and is seen declaring her intentions in her journal to forcefully take her daughter back.

Callie Sadecki is portrayed by Sarah Desjardins in the series

The American actress Sarah Desjardins portrayed the role of Callie Sadecki in a recurring capacity for the first two seasons. She was later included in the main cast for the third instalment, as the series continues to focus on the story surrounding her relationship with her mother, Shauna.

Sarah began her career as a child actor in 2011 when she portrayed the role of Diane Rowling in a movie about J.K. Rowling's life titled Magic Beyond Words. She later made numerous guest appearances on series like Supernatural, Imaginary Mary, and Van Helsing. Sarah has also worked on other notable projects such as Riverdale, The Night Agent, and Dead Boy Detectives.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Sarah is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi action film Tron: Ares alongside Jared Leto, Greta Lee, and Evan Peters. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 10, 2025, in the United States.

Where to watch all three seasons of the thriller drama series Yellowjackets?

All three seasons of the series Yellowjackets are available on Paramount+ with the Showtime add-on. Viewers can watch the latest episode of the series by availing the free trial for first-time subscribers. The ad-free subscription for the streaming platform, including Showtime, will cost viewers $12.99/month.

Audiences with membership to Prime Video can also avail themselves of the first two seasons of Yellowjackets for free. While the third season is available for purchase in HD quality for $24.99 for all episodes or for $2.99 per episode.

