Who did Devin Harjes play in Daredevil? Actor known for both DC and Marvel roles passes away at 41

Devin Harjes, 41, unexpectedly passed away from cancer at the Mount Sinai West Hospital on May 27, 2025. While speaking to CBS News, the actor’s representative, David Williams, said that the cancer diagnosis was discovered last winter.

Devin’s work in various TV shows made him a popular face among the audience over the years. Notably, he was well-known for appearing as Oscar in an episode of the Netflix series Daredevil. Apart from this, he portrayed Jack Dempsey in Boardwalk Empire.

The actor's obituary appears on his self-titled website, highlighting how he developed a close connection with the animals as he grew up in West Texas. Devin’s acting journey began at the Fort Worth theatre, following which he slowly expanded his career to film and television projects.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Devin Harjes studied acting in college and featured in a few student films. His family members also included a sister named Trish alongside their parents, Randy and Rosanne. He was additionally interested in martial arts and visited the gym frequently, as stated in the biography on his website.

While he was featured in a Marvel series, Devin Harjes additionally portrayed a guard for a bank in the DC show Gotham. Netizens took to social media platforms to express their grief over Devin’s death, with filmmaker Debra Markowitz sharing a tribute post on Instagram, adding a few photos. Debra wrote in the caption:

“So sorry to hear about the passing of LIIFE alumnus Devin Harjes. Way too young. RIP Devin.”

Devin’s IMDb bio says that his credits also include the supernatural drama series Manifest, where he played Peter Baylor. He was featured in multiple other projects like FBI, The Forest Is Red, Mr. Convoy, Blue Bloods, Orange Is the New Black, When the Shadow Falls, and more.

Devin Harjes as Oscar in Daredevil: Character and other details explained

Devin had the opportunity to be a part of many popular projects on the small screen. One of his memorable performances was in Daredevil as Oscar. The character was a criminal, featured in the third episode of Season 1, Rabbit in a Snowstorm.

Devin Harjes’ character was employed at Hell’s Kitchen, and he used to threaten anyone who tried to intervene in the plans of Wilson Fisk. Oscar was spotted meeting a juror outside the New York State Supreme Court Building for a case against John Healy. Oscar told the juror to take some rest at home and that they were doing her a favor.

Matt Murdock attacked Oscar after a while and told the latter to reveal the leverage he had on the juror. The leverage was a tape that was recorded when the juror was 19 years old, and she did not want her kids to find out.

Although Matt aimed to destroy the tape, Oscar told Murdock that it won’t make any difference. However, Oscar did not disclose the identity of the person for whom he was working and said that he would be killed if he did not do the job.

Oscar was told to ensure that the woman was not a part of the jury, and since he could have been killed, Matt tells him to leave the town. Murdock lets go of Oscar after punching him for another time.

Daredevil aired from 2015 and 2018 on Netflix and received a positive response. The show was later shifted to Disney+ and was followed by a revival series, Daredevil: Born Again, which premiered in March 2025.

