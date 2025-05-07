Where was Boardwalk Empire filmed? All filming locations explored

Boardwalk Empire is a historical crime drama television series developed by Terence Winter for HBO, primarily based in Atlantic City during the Prohibition era of the 1920s. The series stars Steve Buscemi in the title role as Nucky Thompson.

Ad

Stooping to take its concept from Nelson Johnson's 2002 non-fiction book Boardwalk Empire: The Birth, High Times, and Corruption of Atlantic City, the show is based on the life of actual historical figure Enoch L. Johnson and follows the evolution of organized crime. Primetime Emmy Winter winner writer and producer for and brought his vision of the era into being with this award-winning, intricately detailed show.

The pilot of Boardwalk Empire was directed by Martin Scorsese and took $18 million to produce. After the pilot, HBO commissioned 11 more episodes on September 1, 2009. The series premiered officially on September 19, 2010, and ended after five seasons and 56 episodes on October 26, 2014.

Ad

Trending

Though set in Atlantic City, Boardwalk Empire was largely filmed across New York, using historic sites in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and beyond. These real locations gave the show its rich, authentic 1920s atmosphere.

Exploring filming locations of Boardwalk Empire

1) Manhattan’s rich historic backdrop enhanced the show’s glamour

Nucky Thompson played by Steve Buscemi (Image via HBO)

Ad

Several Manhattan landmarks added authentic texture to Boardwalk Empire. John’s of 12th Street in the East Village, a real Italian restaurant once known for its Prohibition-era speakeasy upstairs, was used as a meeting spot for mob characters like Joe the Boss and Lucky Luciano.

Sylvan Terrace in Washington Heights, once housing for mansion servants and later associated with brothels, became the infamous “wh*re row.” The National Arts Club on Gramercy Park, with its preserved period interiors, was used for elite dining scenes, complete with actors in vintage costumes like James Cromwell’s Andrew Mellon.

Ad

2) Architectural icons provided lavish interiors

The Park Avenue Armory’s Veterans Room served as Commodore’s home in early seasons (Image via HBO)

The Park Avenue Armory’s Veterans Room, designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany and Stanford White, served as Commodore’s home in early seasons—a rare intact example of 19th-century decorative arts.

Ad

In Brooklyn’s Park Slope, the Venetian-inspired Montauk Club doubled as Lolly Steinman’s casino and retains its Gilded Age glamour. Meanwhile, the Commandant’s House in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, designed by Charles Bulfinch (of U.S. Capitol fame), stood in for Nucky’s luxurious home, with extensive restoration and custom sets added by the production team.

3) Outer Boroughs reimagined as meeting halls, mansions, and brothels

A still from the TV show (Image via HBO)

Ad

The Poppenhusen Institute in College Point, Queens originally built in 1868 for workers’ education became the Women's Temperance League's headquarters. It holds historical artworks and was the site of America’s first free kindergarten.

On Staten Island, a 24-room Queen Anne-style mansion in Stapleton Heights, originally a wedding gift from brewery tycoon Henry Bechtel, became a filming site. The production team replaced most furnishings, turning the grand home into a convincing early-20th-century set.

Ad

4) Brooklyn recreated 1920s Atlantic city

Victorian houses in Ditmas Park were used for both interiors and exteriors (Image via HBO)

Ad

A massive replica of the Atlantic City boardwalk was built in an empty lot in Greenpoint, complete with storefronts like the Ritz-Carlton and a giant blue screen simulating the ocean. This served as a central filming set for years until it was abandoned in season 4 for a real Rockaway Beach boardwalk location following Hurricane Sandy.

Victorian houses in Ditmas Park were used for both interiors and exteriors, showcasing Brooklyn’s early 20th-century architecture. The Hollander & Lexer shop in Williamsburg was transformed into a Prohibition-era bar for several scenes, utilizing its original ceiling and walls to enhance the authenticity of the setting.

Ad

5) Civic and transit buildings

The Yonkers Train Station served as recurring locations across seasons (Image via HBO)

The Yonkers Train Station, designed by the same architects as Grand Central Terminal, and the now-closed Alexander Street jail served as recurring locations across seasons. The show also filmed in Downtown Brooklyn, transforming Monroe Place into a period-accurate street with the Appellate Court building as a stately backdrop.

Ad

In Queens, a surviving stretch of the Rockaway boardwalk stood in for the exterior of the Onyx nightclub, with the season 4 finale showcasing a dramatic escape scene amidst frantic guests.

Plot overview of the series

Ad

Boardwalk Empire is a historical drama centered on Enoch “Nucky” Thompson, a character inspired by real-life political boss Enoch L. Johnson.

Set in Atlantic City during the Prohibition era of the 1920s and early 1930s, the series follows Nucky’s ascent to power as he navigates the worlds of politics and organized crime. He interacts with a mix of historical and fictional figures, including gangsters, politicians, federal agents, and local citizens who admire his influence.

Ad

As his wealth and authority grow, Nucky draws the attention of federal investigators concerned with bootlegging and corruption. The final season leaps forward to 1931, approaching the final days of Prohibition.

Boardwalk Empire is a historical drama centered on Enoch “Nucky” Thompson (Image via Hotstar)

Boardwalk Empire was widely praised by critics throughout its run, earning acclaim for its striking visual design, historical authenticity, and Steve Buscemi’s standout performance in the lead role.

Ad

The show garnered a total of 57 Primetime Emmy nominations, winning 20, including honors in major categories. In 2011, it took home the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama, and its cast was awarded the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series in both 2011 and 2012.

Interested viewers can stream Boardwalk Empire on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More