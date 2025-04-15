5 historical dramas to watch if you liked Agora

Directed by Alejandro Amenabar and starring Rachel Weisz, Oscar Isaac, and others, Agora, is an English-language Spanish historical drama. The movie is about Hypatia, played by Weisz, who is a mathematician, astronomer, and philosopher, in 4th century Roman Egypt.

Isaac stars as Hypatia’s student and Max Minghella is Davus, Hypatia’s father’s slave. The movie focusses on how Hypatia struggles to save the knowledge of classical antiquity, amidst a time of religious and social unrest. The movie investigates the relationship between science and religion during the changing times and the Christianization of Egypt.

Viewers who liked the movie and are searching for more historical dramas that features a strong central female lead and an interesting investigation of the historical times can check the list below for some similar movies.

Pope Joan, A Dangerous Method, and other movies like Agora

1) The Duchess (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Saul Dibb and based on a book by Amanda Foreman, this historical drama movie features Keira Knightley in the role of the late 18th century English aristocrat, Georgiana Cavendish, who was the Duchess of Devonshire. The Duchess was also the distant relation of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The movie focusses on her turbulent marriage as Georgiana is married to the Duke of Devonshire but her husband does not love her and has only married her for a male heir. While its premise is different than Agora, both movies are historical dramas and in both movies, the central female characters are powerful and ferocious.

2) Elizabeth: The Golden Age (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Cate Blanchett as Queen Ellizabeth I, along with Clive Owen, Samantha Morton, and others, this biographical historical drama is directed by Shekhar Kapur and is a sequel to his 1998 movie. The movie is a loose but factual portrayal of the historical queen’s latter part of her reign.

The movie received positive reviews and Blanchett was noted for her fiery performance. The movie is thrilling and exciting and like Agora, the film is a historical drama that features a strong woman at the center.

3) Pope Joan (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Sonke Wortmann and starring Johanna Wokalek, David Wenham, and others, this epic historical drama is based on the novel by Donna Woolfolk Cross and the movie focusses on the complex life of Pope Joan. The movie features Johanna as Joan, Wenham as Gerold, her lover, and John Goodman as Pope Sergius II.

The movie showcases how Joan disguises herself as a man and rises in ranks at the Vatican, even becoming the Pope. However, problems arise when she gets pregnant. Like Agora, the movie is a historical drama and has a strong female lead in the center, which makes this movie is a must-watch.

4) A Dangerous Method (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Based on a stage play by Christopher Hampton, which was based on a nonfiction book by John Kerr, this historical drama movie is directed by David Cronenberg and stars Keira Knightley, Michael Fassbender, and others. The movie is about the complex relationships between Carl Jung, Sigmund Freud, and Sabina Spielrein.

The movie is set around the eve of World War I and was a critically and commercially acclaimed movie. Like Agora, the movie is historical drama and in both movies, the central female lead is a pioneer in the sciences and challenges social conventions.

5) Marie Antoinette (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Kirsten Dunst, this historical drama movie is based on the biography by Antonia Fraser and the movie revolves around the life of Marie Antoinette (played by Dunst), during the time when the French Revolution was in the formation.

The movie is also written and produced by Coppola and also stars Judy Davis, Jamie Dornan, and others. While the initial reviews were mixed to positive, the movie has now fared well in retrospect and is considered a cult classic. Like Agora, the movie is from the same genre and while the premise is different, both movies have strong female leads.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie like Agora.

