5 Emma Myers movies and shows to watch if you loved her in A Minecraft Movie

Emma Myers plays Natalie in A Minecraft Movie (2025). Caring and protective of her younger brother Henry, Natalie learns how to fight in the Overworld (the primary dimension in the Minecraft world) and take on the villains. Her portrayal of a classic older sibling, untrusting, blunt, and fiercely independent, gave fans a lot to root for. The film also stars Jason Momoa and Jack Black and is currently playing in theatres globally.

Ad

Myers started her career as a child actor in 2010, when she was just eight years old and starred in The Glades. She started working professionally in 2020, when she appeared in The Taste of Christmas. Her versatile on-screen presence and acting chops have made her popular and appreciated by the audience and critics.

Catch Emma Myers in roles like Enid Sinclair on Wednesday and CC Walker in Family Switch.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Ad

Trending

Emma Myers' roles to watch out for fans of Natalie in A Minecraft Movie

1) Wednesday (2022-Present)

Myers plays Enid (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

This horror comedy centers around Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) and her struggles as a teenager with psychic abilities and a lot of pent-up rage. When Wednesday gets expelled for taking revenge on her brother's bullies, she transfers to Nevermore Academy, a place for misfits. There, she meets Emma Myers' Enid Sinclair, a preppy werewolf who wants to befriend her.

Ad

Myers portrays Enid's happy-go-lucky personality with hilarity, right from her colorful appearance down to her optimistic chatter. Her optimism and goofiness counterbalances Wednesday's dark, broody nature perfectly.

Where to watch: Netflix

2) A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (2024-Present)

Myers as Pip (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Emma Myers portrays the curious and ever-suspicious Pip Fitz-Amobi, a student who isn't satisfied with the investigation of a murder from five years ago. Deciding to take matters into her own hands, Pip sets out to solve the murder and close the case once and for all. The series is based on a book of the same name by Holly Jackson.

Ad

Myers's acting prowess brings the character to life, embodying Pip's sass and stubbornness with entertaining flair. Murder mystery fans who loved her role in A Minecraft Movie will enjoy this show.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Family Switch (2023)

Myers plays CC (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

CC Walker's family is a mess. They fight and constantly misunderstand each other. So when a rare planetary alignment switches their souls and puts her in her mother's body, CC must figure out a way back. Myers' portrayal of a teenager with the soul of an older woman is funny and messy in the best way. It is fun to watch her switch up from a teen footballer to a more poised adult in the same movie. Her easy chemistry with the ensemble cast starring Ed Helms, Jennifer Garner, and Brady Noon makes it an entertaining watch.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

4) A Taste of Christmas (2020)

A still from the movie (Image via YouTube/Lifetime)

Natalie (Anni Krueger) decides to take matters into her own hands when her cousin Francesca's Christmas Eve hotel opening gets canceled. With quiet determination, she tries to bring everyone together and pull off the event as planned. Emma Myers plays BeeBee Jordan, a chatty but awkward teenager who helps Natalie pull off the impossible task. Her performance is childlike, wholesome, and apt for the movie's premise. Her hopeful, sometimes naive portrayal of BeeBee fits perfectly in the Lifetime movie world.

Ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5) Girl in the Basement (2021)

Myers as Marie (Image via YouTube/Lifetime)

Based on horrifying true events, this psychological horror mystery movie revolves around Sarah Cody, an 18-year-old who is trapped in the basement by her vindictive father. Over the next 20 years, he emotionally and sexually tortured her as she desperately sought to escape. Emma Myers plays Marie Cody, Sarah's daughter. Though her role is minor, her portrayal of a scared young girl in this disturbing premise is memorable.

Ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Fans can also watch Emma Myers in short films like Deathless and the upcoming Angry Birds 3 movie!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More