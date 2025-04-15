5 Emma Myers movies and shows to watch if you loved her in A Minecraft Movie

Emma Myers plays Natalie in A Minecraft Movie (2025). Caring and protective of her younger brother Henry, Natalie learns how to fight in the Overworld (the primary dimension in the Minecraft world) and take on the villains. Her portrayal of a classic older sibling, untrusting, blunt, and fiercely independent, gave fans a lot to root for. The film also stars Jason Momoa and Jack Black and is currently playing in theatres globally.
Myers started her career as a child actor in 2010, when she was just eight years old and starred in The Glades. She started working professionally in 2020, when she appeared in The Taste of Christmas. Her versatile on-screen presence and acting chops have made her popular and appreciated by the audience and critics.
Catch Emma Myers in roles like Enid Sinclair on Wednesday and CC Walker in Family Switch.
Emma Myers' roles to watch out for fans of Natalie in A Minecraft Movie
1) Wednesday (2022-Present)
This horror comedy centers around Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) and her struggles as a teenager with psychic abilities and a lot of pent-up rage. When Wednesday gets expelled for taking revenge on her brother's bullies, she transfers to Nevermore Academy, a place for misfits. There, she meets Emma Myers' Enid Sinclair, a preppy werewolf who wants to befriend her.
Myers portrays Enid's happy-go-lucky personality with hilarity, right from her colorful appearance down to her optimistic chatter. Her optimism and goofiness counterbalances Wednesday's dark, broody nature perfectly.
Where to watch: Netflix
2) A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (2024-Present)
Emma Myers portrays the curious and ever-suspicious Pip Fitz-Amobi, a student who isn't satisfied with the investigation of a murder from five years ago. Deciding to take matters into her own hands, Pip sets out to solve the murder and close the case once and for all. The series is based on a book of the same name by Holly Jackson.
Myers's acting prowess brings the character to life, embodying Pip's sass and stubbornness with entertaining flair. Murder mystery fans who loved her role in A Minecraft Movie will enjoy this show.
Where to watch: Netflix
3) Family Switch (2023)
CC Walker's family is a mess. They fight and constantly misunderstand each other. So when a rare planetary alignment switches their souls and puts her in her mother's body, CC must figure out a way back. Myers' portrayal of a teenager with the soul of an older woman is funny and messy in the best way. It is fun to watch her switch up from a teen footballer to a more poised adult in the same movie. Her easy chemistry with the ensemble cast starring Ed Helms, Jennifer Garner, and Brady Noon makes it an entertaining watch.
Where to watch: Netflix
4) A Taste of Christmas (2020)
Natalie (Anni Krueger) decides to take matters into her own hands when her cousin Francesca's Christmas Eve hotel opening gets canceled. With quiet determination, she tries to bring everyone together and pull off the event as planned. Emma Myers plays BeeBee Jordan, a chatty but awkward teenager who helps Natalie pull off the impossible task. Her performance is childlike, wholesome, and apt for the movie's premise. Her hopeful, sometimes naive portrayal of BeeBee fits perfectly in the Lifetime movie world.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
5) Girl in the Basement (2021)
Based on horrifying true events, this psychological horror mystery movie revolves around Sarah Cody, an 18-year-old who is trapped in the basement by her vindictive father. Over the next 20 years, he emotionally and sexually tortured her as she desperately sought to escape. Emma Myers plays Marie Cody, Sarah's daughter. Though her role is minor, her portrayal of a scared young girl in this disturbing premise is memorable.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Fans can also watch Emma Myers in short films like Deathless and the upcoming Angry Birds 3 movie!