"I felt sick every time I posted something": When Emma Myers made her feelings clear about her newfound fame

Following the premiere of Netflix’s Wednesday, Emma Myers, who plays Enid Sinclair, the werewolf roommate of Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday, interviewed with NME. In 2024 via Zoom from Dublin, where she was filming season two of the show, Myers opened up about her newfound fame saying:

Ad

"I avoided Instagram – I felt sick every time I posted something because of how fast people reacted to it."

Enid Sinclair with her colourful wardrobe and cheerful personality is a contrast to Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams in the Netflix fantasy series Wednesday. When the Netflix series shot to fame, Emma Myers gained 10 million Instagram followers within weeks. Emma said that this was a "big change" for her as she was home-schooled, and shared more about how she learned to cope with the "intense" attention which followed.

Ad

Trending

Demons from hell invading our world? Check out Netflix's new show HERE.

Emma Myers talks about her newfound fame and how she learned to deal with it

Ad

In an interview with NME in 2024, budding actress Emma Myers talked about her newfound fame following her appearance on Wednesday, saying:

"The day after the show came out, I started filming a movie and so I wasn’t paying attention to how much it blew up. My mum sat me down and said: ‘You do understand this is life-changing, right? This is huge. You can’t go out without washing your hair and dressing nice again’."

Ad

She continued:

"That was a big change because I grew up home-schooled, and not doing anything of this size until all of a sudden, you’re thrown into the public eye. It was such a big overnight change that I didn’t even want to think about it. I avoided Instagram – I felt sick every time I posted something because of how fast people reacted to it."

Ad

Myers also shared how celebrities had started messaging her about how much they loved the series, including K-Pop group SEVENTEEN, of whom Myers was a huge fan. She shared how she called her sister, who had initially thought Myers was "lying" about it, so the actress had to send her screenshots to prove it. She also said they were "sweet guys."

Ad

Myers also shared her views on the online shipping trend "Wenclair" which went on in the fandom:

“I’ve grown up as a big fan of things, so I know how the shipping goes online, so I understand. Ship who you want as long as you’re not dragging real-life people into it. If you want to ‘ship those characters, go for it. We made a couple of jokes about it here and there when filming, but we didn’t think that side of the fandom would be so big and intense. But it’s all in good fun.”

Ad

Following her role in Wednesday, Emma Myers went on to star in the BBC Three adaptation of author Holly Jackson’s young adult whodunnit book series A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. She stars in the show as the overachieving Pip Fitz-Amobi who decides to investigate the murder of a former student of her school for her end-of-sixth-form project.

Who is Emma Myers?

Emma Myers is a budding American actress. She started her career as a child actor in 2010 with The Glades and gained recognition in 2022 for her comedy horror series Wednesday (2022–present). Since then she has starred in Family Switch (2023), A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (2024), and the recently-released fantasy adventure comedy film A Minecraft Movie (2025).

Ad

Emma Myers' A Minecraft Movie released in theaters in the US on April 4, 2025. Read more about the actress here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sneha Haldar Sneha is an entertainment writer at SK POP. Holding a Master's degree in Sociology, she skillfully analyzes the blend of culture and entertainment through a sociological lens, which, coupled with her passion for the world of popular culture, allows her to offer readers engaging and insightful content.



As a writer with over 3 years of experience, Sneha believes in not only referencing popular sources but also conducting thorough research and glancing through credible content to produce top-notch work. She has had the privilege of interviewing celebrities including Melissa Peterman, Kosar Ali, and Moshe Zonder.



If she could go back in time, she would love to live in the 50s and 60s when Audrey Hepburn was at the peak of her career. She admires the actress' work and would go to great lengths to interview her. She also looks up to Tilda Swinton for how she stays true to herself and aspires to inculcate this trait into her life.



A performative arts enthusiast, she immerses herself in classical dance and also enjoys conducting research on folk art forms practiced across the world when not writing. Know More