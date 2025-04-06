A Minecraft Movie 2 isn’t confirmed yet, but the cast remains hopeful for another chapter

A Minecraft Movie 2 has not been confirmed yet despite the first movie's success at the box office. It is a 2025 American adventure comedy film directed by Jared Hess and based on the popular game Minecraft, created by Mojang Studios.

The movie made $10.55 million (the highest for a video game adaptation so far) in previews and is projected to make between $70 million and $80 million on its opening weekend, as Variety reported on April 4, 2025.

Given the film's success and massive game franchise, the cast expressed their excitement to work on a potential sequel. Sebastian Hansen and Emma Myers, who played orphaned siblings named Henry and Natalie in the movie, shared that they feel quite hopeful about the possibility of making A Minecraft Movie 2.

In an interview with Yahoo UK on April 4, 2025, Emma Myers spoke about starring in the possible future films:

"Oh yeah, please. Minecraft 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 — as many as they'll have me in, I would love to do!"

Emma Myers and Sebastian Hansen on A Minecraft Movie 2

During the interview, Emma Myers and Sebastian Hansen shared their thoughts on what A Minecraft Movie 2 could potentially comprise. Myers spoke about elements she'd like to see in the sequel and said:

"I'd love to meet some new people and some new mobs that we didn't see, yeah."

Hansen agreed, stating:

"Well, if they add more things, we could go see them."

He also reflected that it would be great to have a sequel; however, he said he is unsure of the direction the movie could take due to the endless possible storylines.

"I don't know, that's the thing, that's a Jared Hess question. I have to be honest; I've thought about that more than once. What would be our next adventure? And I have no idea because [it's a sandbox game]," Hansen said.

Director Jared Hess chimed in the conversation as he was asked if he'd be interested in making A Minecraft Movie 2. He replied:

"I mean, look, there the world's infinite, so many amazing mods and characters and biomes we haven't explored yet, so it'd be amazing."

Plot of A Minecraft Movie

The plot of A Minecraft Movie follows Steve (Jack Black), an expert crafter who discovers the magical Orb of Dominance and the Earth Crystal. This opens a portal to the Overworld where Steve builds his paradise. However, a Piglin antagonist Malgosha, residing in the Nether dimension, has other plans. He captures Steve and seeks to destroy the overworld.

Years later, Garret, a former video game champion, finds the Orb and Crystal in Steve's old house. He, along with siblings Henry and Natalie, accidentally reactivate the portal and enter the Overworld, triggering Malgosha. With the help of Steve, they learn to craft weapons, battle mobs, and retrieve a new Earth crystal from the woodland mansion.

After a long battle with Malgosha, they defeat her and return to Earth changed and empowered. The movie ends with a post-credit scene where viewers can get a glimpse of Steve returning to his old house and meeting a new character, a red-haired resident named Alex. This scene hints at a new journey and storyline that A Minecraft Movie 2 could take.

A Minecraft Movie is out in theaters now.

