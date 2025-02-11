Who is Hek in Apple Cider Vinegar? All about the character inspired by Belle Gibson's crisis manager 

Hek is a character in the Netflix miniseries Apple Cider Vinegar, which draws inspiration from the real-life crisis manager of Belle Gibson. The show takes some liberties with Gibson's narrative, introducing various characters and altering certain details. Hek, portrayed by Phoenix Raei, is a publicist in Los Angeles whom Belle convinces to collaborate with.

This character is loosely based on Alex Twomey, who served as Belle's PR advisor during her ascent as a wellness guru. Apple Cider Vinegar delves into the rise and fall of Gibson, an Australian blogger who falsely claimed to have beat cancer through natural means.

The series digs into her deception and its repercussions on the people around her. Hek’s character shines a light on Belle's fraudulent activities and the fallout for individuals looking for quick fixes to their struggles. Apple Cider Vinegar was released on Netflix on February 6, 2025.

Hek's role in exposing Belle's fraud

In Apple Cider Vinegar, Hek is pivotal in revealing Belle Gibson's deceit. Much like his real-life inspiration, Alex Twomey, Hek confronts Belle about her cancer story, pressing her for proof to back up her claims. According to reports, he challenges Belle to show her cancer diagnosis documents and other relevant evidence.

What Belle offers is questionable at best: results from some “strange electromagnetic tests” conducted by a naturopathic center in New South Wales—none of which even mention cancer and are accompanied by a disclaimer that they're not to be used for medical diagnosis.

Eventually, Hek concludes that Belle is nothing but a fraud who’s been lying consistently for financial gain. As her media advisor, he pushes her to be honest, clear up her debts, and go into hiding. He makes it clear that her business is finished, and people won’t be fooled by her stories any longer.

Hek’s advice includes hoping the media loses interest, which could help her escape the public's backlash. These exchanges emphasize Hek’s key role in unveiling Belle’s dishonesty and his attempts to reduce the damage her lies have caused.

The significance of the Apple Cider Vinegar story

In the series' final episode, Hek shares a story during an AA meeting that connects deeply with the series title. He recounts a time when Belle believed that drinking apple cider vinegar would cure her ringworm. After consuming the vinegar, she even claimed to have vomited a worm, mixing up ringworm (a fungal infection) with tapeworm (a completely different issue).

While apple cider vinegar has no medical benefits against ringworm, for Belle, it acted more like a placebo. This narrative paints a picture of Belle's struggle to separate truth from fabrication. Hek, aware that Belle is lying, nevertheless observes how tempting it would be to have a simple answer for life’s challenges.

For Belle, her belief in the power of apple cider vinegar was comforting despite her obvious lack of medical knowledge. This brings out a central theme of the series: the quest for easy solutions to complicated problems. Belle's inclination to sidestep real-life challenges by creating her version of reality resonates throughout the show.

Fictional elements and dramatic license

Though Apple Cider Vinegar is inspired by true events, the series incorporates fictionalized elements for dramatic effect. Certain scenes that show Belle convincing Hek to team up with her aren't completely accurate; they’re exaggerated for narrative flair and to explore Hek’s motivations.

Additionally, the character of Milla, played by Alycia Debnam-Carey, is introduced as a cancer patient who inspires Belle to invent her own cancer story. Milla is modeled after various wellness figures, especially Jess Ainscough, who became well-known for her food-based approach to fighting illness.

In reality, the interactions between Jess Ainscough and Belle Gibson were limited, and while Milla’s character strives to expose Gibson's deceit in the series, that didn’t play out in real life. These fictional aspects allow the show to tackle themes of dishonesty, the wellness industry, and the influence of social media on the way we perceive reality.

Merging fact with fiction, Apple Cider Vinegar crafts a captivating story that investigates the intricacies of Belle Gibson’s experiences and their broader significance.

