Who is Hiro Kanagawa? Everything to know about the actor who plays Carlisle in The Last of Us

Hiro Kanagawa plays Carlisle in season 2 of HBO's The Last of Us. He appears in episode 3, titled The Path. Carlisle lives in Jackson, Wyoming, and is a part of a small community of survivors. His role in the show is brief but important. He speaks during a key moment after the death of Joel Miller. His calm and thoughtful words stand out, and they shape how others in the community respond to the loss.

Hiro Kanagawa has worked in TV, film, and theatre. He previously appeared in Smallville, The X-Files, and Altered Carbon, among others. He is also a playwright and screenwriter. His play Indian Arm won a Governor General’s Literary Award in 2017. He has done voice acting and editing too. He lives in British Columbia with his wife, artist Tasha Faye Evans, and their two children.

Hiro Kanagawa: personal life, career, and filmography

Hiro Kanagawa was born in Sapporo, Japan, on October 13, 1963. He grew up in several cities including Guelph in Ontario, Sterling Heights in Michigan, and Tokyo. He studied sculpting at Middlebury College and graduated in 1986. Later, he earned an MFA in creative writing from Simon Fraser University. That was where he wrote his first play.

In 1990, he moved to Vancouver. He began working in TV and film in both Canada and the US. His work in acting and writing spans over 40 years. Over the years, he acted in shows such as The Man in the High Castle, iZombie, Caprica, Avatar: The Last Airbender and Shōgun. He voiced Gihren Zabi in the Gundam series and played Reed Richards in Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes.

Hiro Kanagawa also writes for TV. He worked on shows such as Da Vinci’s City Hall. He also teaches creative writing at Capilano University in British Columbia.

Kanagawa is also known in the voice acting world. Anime fans might recognize his voice from classic series. He has voiced characters in Gundam, Master Keaton, and other titles. He has also worked on animation projects for Marvel, playing Mister Fantastic.

Kanagawa is also involved in mentoring and education. As a teacher at Capilano University, he shares his knowledge with the next generation of creators. His role in education is as important to him as his creative work. He often talks about the value of passing on experience and helping others find their voice.

Carlisle's impact on The Last of Us

Hiro Kanagawa as Carlisle in HBO's The Last of Us, speaking during a key town meeting in season 2, episode 3. (Image via Hulu)

Carlisle is part of the Jackson community, a group of people trying to live peacefully after the world was torn apart by a deadly infection. We do not know much about who he was before. But by 2029, he has become someone others in the town listen to. He shows up in The Last of Us season 2 episode 3, shortly after Jackson is attacked and Joel Miller is killed.

During a tense town meeting, Ellie suggests sending patrols to Seattle to hunt down Joel’s killers. Carlisle steps up to speak. He says he understands Ellie’s pain. He cared about Joel too. But he believes that revenge is not the way forward.

He talks about how Jackson stays strong because it chooses to forgive, even when it is hard. He says that is what makes their community different from the rest of the world.

Carlisle also mentions he is not a religious man. Still, he stands by the town’s values of compassion and restraint. His words do not land well with everyone. Seth, another resident, lashes out, calling his stance weak. The moment reveals how divided the people are. Carlisle’s voice brings calm into a heated room.

Viewers can watch Hiro Kanagawa as Carlisle in episode 3 of season 2 of The Last of Us. The series is available to stream on HBO Max in the US, and on NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK.

