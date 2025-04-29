The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 series vs. game: How different are they?

The Last of Us season 2 episode 3, titled The Path, premiered on Max on April 27, 2025, and mainly focused on the aftermath of the events taking place after episode 2. With Joel dead, Ellie desires revenge on Abby, and she does her best to receive the permission of the council to make this happen. However, she remains unsuccessful in her quest to do so.
With The Last of Us season 2 being an adaptation of The Last of Us: Part II video game, there are some changes to arise when it comes to the story, and episode 3 does have many. From the way Ellie and Dina leave for Jackson to there being a major time skip, there are a few major differences over here that portray the story in a very different manner.
Exploring the changes in The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 compared to the game
The time skip
In The Last of Us season 2 episode 3, there is a major time skip following Joel's death. The episode picks up three months after that event, with Ellie still in a hospital being treated for her wounds and mental health, and Jackson also recovering from the siege that was laid on them by the infected.
However, in the game, there was never a huge time skip. Rather, the story picks up almost immediately following Joel's death, with Ellie plotting her revenge against Abby. While there is a bit of a time skip when Ellie and Dina set out for their journey, it's not as big, and its placement is different as well.
Tommy not going to Seattle
In The Last of Us season 2 episode 3, Jackson also puts out a council meeting to vote on whether they should send some of their best men to get revenge for Joel. This is an event that never happens in the game, and it is all orchestrated by Tommy and Maria to see and decide what decision to take in the town's best interest.
However, Jackson ends up deciding not to go forward with going after the W.L.F. in Seattle. One of the biggest changes in the show is Tommy also not leaving for Seattle almost immediately to get revenge. In the game, he is the first person to leave the town, but here, he sits back and lets things play out.
While in the game he is blinded by rage, in the show he is seen to be more calm and collected, and also encourages Ellie to go by what Jackson would want.
Seth helps Ellie
In The Last of Us season 2 episode 3, Seth also ends up helping Ellie escape Jackson and provides her with weapons. In episode 1, Seth was the man who made a homophobic comment towards Ellie and Dina, and was shoved by Joel as well. However, episode 3 gives him a redemption of sorts where he seems to be sympathetic to Ellie's cause and believes that Joel's killers should be brought to justice.
This is a major change from the game as well, where it's actually Maria who supplies Ellie with weapons and utilities, and lets her go out of Jackson to seek out Abby and help Tommy as well.
The Last of Us season 2 episode 3 is currently streaming on Max.