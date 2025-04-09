Who is Ivan Lapadula? Meet the actor who plays Eduardo in The Lady's Companion

Iván Lapadula is a Spanish model and actor with over five years of acting experience under his belt. He rose to fame in 2021 for his portrayal of Ángel in the soap opera Dos Vidas. Recently, he has appeared in Netflix's The Lady's Companion as Eduardo, Cristina's (Isa Montalbán) first boyfriend.

With a theater-rooted acting career, Iván Lapadula is also known for his roles in the Through My Window series (2022-2024), Isaac (2020), and Máxima (2024).

A closer look at Iván Lapadula's character in The Lady's Companion

The Lady's Companion aired on Netflix on 28 March, 2025. Based in 1880s Madrid, the show follows young chaperone Elena Bianda (Nadia de Santiago). This eight-part period drama series earned a 7.3 rating on IMDb in its first week.

Elena believes her career will take an upward turn when she is hired to groom Pedro Mencia's (Tristán Ulloa) three daughters, Cristina, Sara (Zoe Bonafonte), and Carlota (Iratxe Emparan).

What Elena doesn't anticipate, however, is Cristina's relationship with Eduardo, her first boyfriend. Against her warnings, Cristina finds herself pregnant with Eduardo's child, which she worries would bring shame to the family.

A disgruntled Cristina (Image via Instagram/@netflixes)

Much to Cristina's dismay, Eduardo packs up for Paris, leaving her nothing but a letter to say he can't marry her. A heartbroken Cristina loses all hope, while Elena does her best to find her a groom before anyone in the high society finds out she's pregnant.

Elena decides to suppress her budding affection for Santiago Torres (Álvaro Mel), Don Pedro's godson, and convince Cristina to marry him. Knowing that Santiago has fancied her since they were younger, Cristina reluctantly agrees, and Pedro is delighted.

Feelings of conflict come knocking when Eduardo suddenly returns, claiming he still loves Cristina and wishes to marry her. The hurt is still fresh, however, and Cristina rejects his plea. But Elena and Sara are touched by this grand gesture by Eduardo, and lock the pair up in a room to talk things out.

Cristina and Iván decide to get married in The Lady's Companion (Image via Instagram/@ivanlapadula)

Cristina is finally convinced of Eduardo's devotion to her, and agrees to marry him. Although Pedro is still reluctant at first, he decides that his daughter's happiness matters most, and gives them his blessing. This leaves The Lady's Companion to end on a happy note for Cristina.

Iván Lapadula's other work

Iván's career began at a young age. He was born in January 1997 in the Valencia region of Spain, to an Argentine mother and Italian father. He spent two years in Argentina for college before moving back to Spain at the age of eighteen.

His acting career began with theater work in 2014, when he was cast in the play I miserabili by Lorena Wawrynczuk. He was in a number of other plays before his first short-film role, which kickstarted his onscreen presence. It started with his role in Blame by Sally Fernaux in 2017. The following year, he starred in Porc by Albert Pac.

He was also cast in the Italian TV series Sara e Marti, before starring in Isaac in 2020, directed by Ángeles Hernández and David Matamoros. His big break came with the role of Ángel Godoy in the famed series Dos Vidas, in 2021 and 2022.

In 2023, he was chosen to play Eduardo on The Lady's Companion.

The Lady's Companion is available to stream globally on Netflix.

