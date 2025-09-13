Who were the Jacobites? Details explored as Outlander: Blood of my Blood season 1 builds on the historical reference in episode 7

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7 premiered on Starz on Friday night, September 12, 2025, to bring more drama, longing, and the story of hope for the Beauchamps, the MacKenzies, and the Frasers. But besides focusing on Claire Beauchamp and Jamie Fraser's parents, episode 7 also brought a piece of Scotland's history, the Jacobites.

According to the National Trust for Scotland, the Jacobites were supporters of the exiled King James VII of Scotland (King James II in England). Scotland was reportedly under a constant threat of civil war, as were Ireland and England.

In 1688, the division went so deep that King James had to flee to France, and in his place, his daughter Mary and his son-in-law William of Orange ruled. The Jacobites were King James' supporters in Scotland who would rise up and challenge the new king and try to help James return to his throne.

In Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7, the Jacobites and other sympathizers hold a meeting at the House of Nairne. Dougal is there to pledge MacKenzie's money for the cause, while Ellen follows to stop him from squandering their riches.

Murtagh is also present to weigh the pros and cons of joining the rebellion so he can advise Lord Lovat on which alliance to take, while Brian Fraser is there with him because Lovat ordered him to go.

What else happened at the Jacobites' meeting in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7?

In Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7, the Jacobite meeting is interrupted when British soldiers arrive to arrest a known Jacobite, Rob Roy, for stealing the Grants' cows. While Malcolm Grant intercepts, wanting to solve the theft internally, the soldiers still arrest Rob Roy and a whole lot of people in the room on suspicion of holding a meeting against the Crown.

But, as the British soldiers start to arrest people, Brian Fraser shoots in the air, causing people to panic and also allowing them to escape the soldiers. People start clamoring outside, and Ellen and Brian find each other. Ellen tells Brian part of her plan, which is to bank on Isaac Grant not allowing Malcolm Grant to marry her because she is associated with the Jacobites.

Their reunion is intercepted by her brother Dougal, who punches Brian for daring to get with his sister. The confrontation, however, is brief as the British soldiers are after them. Dougal flees with Ellen on horseback, and Murtagh, who is still feeling Brian's betrayal, goes with them. Meanwhile, Brian returns to Castle Leathers to find out that his father has secretly wed Julia.

Before fleeing, Dougal manages to get their chest of money back. Earlier in the meeting, Dougal pledged clan MacKenzie's money for the Jacobite cause, the amount that is supposed to be for Ellen MacKenzie's dowry. As the chaos ensues, he instructs his men to secure the money as they flee the scene.

At the end of Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7, Dougal somehow pledges support to the Jacobites, without actually giving them the money, all thanks to the chaos brought about by the arrest. It will stave off Colum's disapproval since he didn't squander the clan's riches in the end.

Catch previous episodes of Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 streaming on Starz. New episodes arrive weekly on Friday nights.

