Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7 ending explained: Did Julia find Henry?

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7 focuses on the two pairs of star-crossed lovers. The person who gets the most wins this episode is one of the series' villains, Lord Lovat. He gets his wishes, from naming his child after himself, ensuring that the baby is legitimate, and both his plans for Julia Beauchamp and Ellen MacKenzie.

Julia and Henry Beauchamp don't find each other in episode 7, but she finds proof that Henry is in the same timeline as her and might be nearer to her than she initially thought. While Julia has something to look forward to, Ellen MacKenzie receives dreaded news, and it's not about her wedding to Malcolm Grant being rushed.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for episode 7 of Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

What does Julia find out about Henry in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7?

Julia finds Henry's letter (Image via Starz)

Since the Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 premiere, Julia and Henry have been looking at each other after they time-traveled to 1714 Scotland, but in a separate juncture of time. Their search for each other, at least from Julia's perspective, hits a turning point after she finds Lord Lovat and Henry's correspondence.

Inside Lord Lovat's chambers as he sleeps, she finds a letter Henry has written to Lord Lovat about Ellen and her virtue being questionable. It's her first proof that her husband is alive and is back in time with her, and Julia is beyond herself with emotion. Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7 ends with a tearful Julia giving Henry's letter a kiss.

But while the letter gives Julia hope that she's near to finding her husband, Henry, on the other hand, has completely lost hope. As seen in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 6, Henry now believes that Julia and their baby have died. His search for Julia is done, and in episode 7, his plan is to return to Claire in the present timeline, but Arch Bug intercepts his plan to go to Craigh Na Dun.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7: Do Julia and Lord Lovat marry?

Julia marries Lord Lovat (Image via Starz)

Lord Lovat wanted to marry Julia in episode 6 before she gave birth, but it doesn't happen. Much to Julia's horror, the wedding happens in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7, no thanks to Lord Lovat's scheming. He sends Brian to the Jacobite meeting so he can't oppose the marriage, and he forces the priest to go to Castle Leathers.

Julia marries Lord Lovat in a small ceremony at Castle Leathers, with the priest given a generous donation to do it and look the other way when Lovat doctors the date of the wedding and the baby's birth, ensuring that the baby is legitimate. He also sends Balloch to drive the inebriated priest home, who ends up killing the priest before returning the marriage/birth ledger to the church.

While the wedding happens, Julia, with the help of Mistress Porter, has a plan to spike Lord Lovat's food with ground chasteberry. Chasteberry inhibits below-the-belt bloodflow, lessening desire, so he can't consummate their marriage.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7: Are worse things in store for Ellen MacKenzie?

A still from Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7 (Image via Starz)

Ellen MacKenzie finds herself in quite a pickle at the end of Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7. It turns out that the talk about her virtue flying around during the Beltane festival in episode 5 isn't only a passing rumor. The Grants want Ellen to prove that she's "pure" before they agree to her marriage to Malcolm MacKenzie.

They want to force her to do a test to prove that her virtue is intact. Otherwise, Isaac Grant is unlikely to approve the wedding. Meanwhile, at Castle Leathers, it's revealed that it was Lord Lovat who planted the doubt about Ellen's virtue being questionable. Lord Lovat also finds out that it was Brian who took Ellen's purity in episode 7.

It turns out that his lackey, Balloch, overheard Brian and Murtagh fighting about how the latter saw him with Ellen at Beltane. Balloch told Lord Lovat about it, and now he's proud of Brian because he thinks Brian violated Ellen to support his cause.

Catch Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 7, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Starz.

