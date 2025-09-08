What is the meaning of Bladier? All about Henry’s important job in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1

Claire Fraser's parents, Julia and Henry Beauchamp, are one of the two pairs of star-crossed lovers in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1. The new spinoff on Starz tells the tale of what really happened to Claire's parents when she was young. In the original Outlander series, Julia and Henry die during a car crash, but the prequel series confirms that they lived through that crash.But while they lived, they unknowingly time-travelled to 18th-century Scotland, together but not quite so. Julia arrived first and was sold to become a maidservant at Castle Leathers. Meanwhile, Henry impressed a lord's son and became the bladier for the clan Grant. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Julia's fate is pretty explanatory, Henry Beauchamp's new job in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 is a bit of a mystery even for Outlander fans. A bladier is an advisor of sorts and can be a spokesperson of the clan. Fans will see Henry doing these tasks for the clan Grant on multiple occasions, like negotiating Malcolm Grant and Ellen MacKenzie's betrothal with Ned Gowan.Ned is also a bladier for the clan MacKenzie, although he doesn't use the same title as Henry does.How did Henry become the bladier for the clan Grant in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1?Henry Beauchamp became the bladier for the clan Grant in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 after, in his captive state, he offered Malcolm Grant some business advice that paid off. He's observant and has a good head on his shoulders, a man the Grants need in their bladier.When the clan's old bladier turns out to be someone who shouldn't be trusted, the clan's laird, Isaac Grant, hires Henry to fill out the role. He's impressed with Henry's skills and finds out that they can entice him with the Grant name's protection and influence. At the time, Henry is focused on one thing, which is to find his pregnant wife, Julia.A still from the series (Image via Starz)Isaac Grant tells him that being the bladier for the clan Grant will grant him protection, especially because the Highlands are dangerous for an Englishman like him. Even better, he says, his work as a bladier will bring him to places where that Grants has interests, giving him a chance to look for Julia.So far, in the series, Henry can be seen carrying out different tasks as the bladier for the clan Grant. He was the spokesperson for the clan during the talks about marriage between Ellen MacKenzie and Malcolm Grant in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 3.Besides being an advisor and spokesperson for the Grants, a part of Henry's job is to carry out the clan's business interests, like collecting rent payments from Grant tenants. It's one of the challenging parts of Henry's job, yet, especially with Isaac Grant trying to test his loyalty and what he can do by instructing him to raise the rest prices.The Grant renters became rowdy and violent, triggering Henry's PTSD, as seen in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 4. That said, the episode had shown Henry's business acumen because he was able to get more of what the Grants demanded from the renters via a lottery scheme. However, while Isaac Grant is happy about the money, he's not happy that Henry defied his orders.Catch Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 streaming on Starz. New episodes arrive every week on Friday nights.