Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 6 ending explained: Did Julia give birth to the baby safely?

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 6 delivers gut-wrenching storytelling, both literally and figuratively. Julia is about to give birth, but Lord Lovat has other plans for them before the baby is born. In this episode, Henry and Julia are put to the test, physically and emotionally, as well as their commitment to each other.

At the end of Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 6, Julia safely gives birth to baby Beauchamp, not the baby's official name, but not before surviving a howdie and gossipers attempting to cleanse her of a demonic spirit. Meanwhile, miles away from Castle Leathers, Henry receives the news he's dreading to hear about his wife and newborn.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 6: Does Julia deliver the baby without a problem? Is it a boy or a girl?

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 6 ends with Julia and her baby boy safe, but her childbirth journey is a very complicated and a little crazy one, involving a group of cult-like midwives and gossipers. They claim to be there to help support Julia through her confinement.

Julia gives birth (Image via Starz)

There's a mention of prophecy, as in what the seer said to Lord Lovat in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 5. However, when Mistress Porter's jealousy of Julia rears its ugly head, she implies to the gossipers that the baby isn't Lord Lovat's and that Julia seduced the laird. The howdie and the gossipers instantly shift their tune, turning on Julia and condemning her for her sins.

Their support quickly turns to judgment, with the gossipers encircling her like vultures, hurling vitriol, and screaming at her while she's in active labor. It's when Davina remembers that the same thing happened to her when she was giving birth to Brian. At the end of episode 6, Davina feels mercy towards Julia, shouts at the gossipers to leave, and helps Julia give birth herself.

Does Julia marry Lord Lovat in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 6?

Julia doesn't end up marrying Lord Lovat in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 6, much to the laird's dismay. He wants to marry her before the baby is born, but Julia is already in labor, and Mistress Porter has already called for the howdie (midwife), so there's no time to go to the kirk (church) for the wedding.

That doesn't stop Lord Lovat from trying to ensure the baby is his legitimate son, so he summons a priest to Castle Leathers. But his plan to marry Julia is thwarted again, as she's already in active labor and is in no condition to say her vows. Meanwhile, Brian has defied his father and shooed him out of the birthing chamber, earning him another lashing.

Is Arch Bug lying to Henry about Julia and the baby in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 6?

Arch Bug is lying (Image via Starz)

While Arch Bug initially appears like he understands Henry's predicament after hearing that Julia is with child, he ends up betraying Henry in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 6. Lord Grant is already weary of Henry Beauchamp's fixation on finding Julia and how it has affected his job for the clan.

With Lord Grant's permission, Arch Bug has midwives come to Henry so he can ask them if they know about an Englishwoman who has given birth. One of them admits they helped a woman named Julia Beauchamp give birth last week, but that Julia and the baby died. As it turns out, Arch Bug or Lord Grant has paid the woman to say those things to end Henry's search once and for all.

Does Henry cheat on Julia in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 6?

Julia and the baby are safe at Castle Leathers in Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 6, but Henry doesn't know that. He only knows about what the midwife has told him, and he is devastated to discover what has happened to his wife and baby. He runs to the woods, and in grief, his PTSD gets triggered.

Henry begins hallucinating about his time in England after the war and ends up cheating on Julia. In his mind, he's running, coming home to Julia, and celebrating the end of the war in bed with her. What is happening in real life, however, is that Henry is running towards the brothel and sleeping with the pr*stitute whom Ned Gowan previously hoped might be Julia in episode 4.

Catch Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 1 episode 6, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Starz.

