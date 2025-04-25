Who is Jenna Weeks? Everything to know about Montana Jordan’s fiancee

Jenna Weeks is the fiancée of Young Sheldon star Montana Jordan, who got his big break playing Georgie Cooper in the hit CBS television series. The couple has reportedly been together since high school and welcomed their daughter last year. Young Sheldon is the first spin-off of The Big Bang Theory and ran for 7 seasons from 2017 to 2024. It has been popular among audiences and rated 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.

After being a regular cast member of the show, Montana’s character Georgie got his own spin-off on the network, titled Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Georgie’s life mimics the actor's in certain ways. Both Cooper and Jordan hail from Texas and became fathers at a young age, and it was after the birth of their first child; the real and reel characters married their respective partners.

Montana announced becoming a parent with Jenna through a post on Instagram on May 21, 2024, writing,

“God has blessed me with a beautiful baby girl. Emma Rae Jordan, Momma, and Daddy love you. Forever and always.”

In January 2025, People reported that the couple got engaged. The Young Sheldon actor confirmed the news on social media by sharing photographs from the proposal. They showed Montana on his knees on the ground, scattered with roses, with large letters spelling out ‘Marry Me?’

"To the Woman I love most. You are the light of my life, Sweetheart," Georgie from Young Sheldon wrote in the caption of the post. "I love you to the moon and back a million times and more. I can’t wait to see what the future brings for us and our family."

Jenna Weeks started dating the Young Sheldon star in high school

Both Jenna and Montana were born and brought up in Texas. While Montana became a household face as a teenager, Jenna was a high school cheerleader in Longview. The couple initially kept their relationship private and started posting on social media in 2021, when they were both seniors in high school.

Since then, they have often posted about each other on Instagram. When Jenna was pregnant, she shared a picture of her ultrasound, mentioning in the caption, “Half of me and half of you.”

She also celebrated Montana’s birthday on the platform in March 2024, sharing,

"Today is my best friend’s birthday, this is my third time celebrating with you, looking forward to a lifetime! I love you forever! Happy 21st baby!”

Jenna Weeks accompanied the Young Sheldon star on the red carpet

Jenna has accompanied Montana to red-carpet events like the 2024 Country Music Awards. They shared their moments from the event on the social media platform and were reportedly seated next to Emily Osment, Montana’s co-star on Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

The couple shares a mutual passion for traveling. Jenna’s Instagram page has photographs from their beach trips and the snowy getaway at the Sequoia National Park in California. Meanwhile, Montana has shared pictures of the family in Los Angeles.

They have reportedly admitted that their lives have been changed with the arrival of their baby, but the Young Sheldon star has already reportedly brought his daughter Emma to the sets of his ongoing show.

