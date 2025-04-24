Why a Young Penny spin-off makes perfect sense after Young Sheldon?

The Big Bang Theory universe, where Penny was an original character, has continued with spin-off shows after the original CBS sitcom ended in 2019 after a twelve-season run. Young Sheldon, the first spin-off that ran from 2017 to 2024, has been popular enough to get its own spin-off, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, which premiered last year. A third show focusing on the life of comic book store owner Stuart from TBBT is reportedly in the works.

Ad

As such, if Chuck Lorre, who helmed the original series with Bill Prady, and Young Sheldon with Steven Molaro, wants another prequel series to expand the lore, Young Penny is arguably the best choice to move forward with. The success of the TBBT prequel has shown that the fans are eager to learn more about the backstory of Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, Raj, and Penny.

While sequels to the show focusing on the primary characters may stretch the story beyond favorability, a prequel series presents the opportunity to breathe fresh life into a character that's established and well-liked. The popularity of the universe is seen on the Rotten Tomatoes website, where both TBBT and Young Sheldon have received an audience score of 84%.

Ad

Trending

How does Young Penny stand apart from other possible spin-offs?

The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards (Image via Getty)

The original group in The Big Bang Theory comprised four friends well established in the field of science working at Caltech: theoretical physicist Sheldon Cooper, applied physicist Leonard Hofstadter, astrophysicist Rajesh Koothrappali, and engineer Howard Wolowitz. Penny, a young aspiring actress who works as a waitress at the Cheescake Factory, joins them in the pilot episode after she moves into the apartment opposite Sheldon and Leonard.

Ad

While gorgeous and with the most street cred among the group, she is not a genius nerd like the rest. While she holds her own in group conversations and ends up marrying Leonard, her childhood is expected to more closely mirror a typical American girl from the 1980s and 1990s.

It has been established in TBBT that Penny has had a frolicky lifestyle. Her relationship with her father was highlighted in the show, as he considered her to be the son he never had. Thus, a Young Penny series will allow viewers to explore more of how a Nebraska girl grows up dreaming to be an actress and lands in Pasadena, California, to become an integral part of the nerd group next door.

Ad

Who played Penny in The Big Bang Theory?

Ad

While TBBT creators have not shared any hint on picking up Young Penny as their upcoming project, the character was first brought to life by Kaley Cuoco in the original series. The 39-year-old California native began her career as a child actress, starring in films such as Virtuosity and Picture Perfect.

Her early works in television include Ladies Man, Growing Up Brady, and 8 Simple Rules. Cuoco cemented her name in television history with her role in The Big Bang Theory. While the show was on, she made occasional appearances in comedy films such as Hop and The Wedding Ringer. After the series ended, Cuoco produced and starred in the HBO thriller The Flight Attendant, which ran for two seasons from 2020.

Ad

She also became the lead voice actor in the DC animated series Harley Quinn, created by Bruce Timm and Paul Dini. The show has been wildly successful, scoring 96% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and is currently in the works for a sixth season after debuting in 2019.

Follow for more updates on films and TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipta Sinha Sudipta Sinha is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of Calcutta (2022) and has four years of experience in the digital media landscape.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Sudipta honed her skills as a content creator for the education vertical at ABP Digital-The Telegraph Online, where she worked for over two years. She also gained experience as a news writer while working with various digital portals.



Her commitment to quality content is reflected in her recent success in launching a culture and lifestyle blog. Sudipta prioritizes accuracy and ethical reporting through diligent research, an inquisitive mindset, and a commitment to valuing expert opinions.



She admires Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah for their ability to address complex issues with a light-hearted approach. Beyond writing, she enjoys photography, reading, and watching TV shows. If given the chance, she would love to relive the magic of the Harry Potter franchise, a world that shaped her childhood imagination. Know More