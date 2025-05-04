Who is Joe Pantoliano? Meet the actor who plays Eugene in The Last of Us season 2

The Last of Us season 2 is the ongoing installment of HBO's post-apocalyptic drama television series, which premiered on April 13, 2025. Based on the video game franchise developed by Naughty Dog, the series is set 20 years into a pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection that turns its hosts into zombie-like creatures and collapses society.

Joe Pantoliano portrays Eugene, a character who appeared only briefly in The Last of Us Part II video game. In the series, Eugene is a patrolman in the Jackson area and the husband of Gail, played by Catherine O'Hara.

The second season consists of seven episodes, two fewer than the nine-episode first season. The show continues to receive praise from both critics and audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, the second season has been certified fresh by critics, with a score of 95%.

Joe Pantoliano's career before The Last of Us

Joe Pantoliano in The Last of Us season 2 (Image via Getty)

Joe Pantoliano is a seasoned American actor with a successful career in both television and movies spanning over 40 years. He first gained attention for his charismatic performances and memorable on-screen presence with his role as Guido, the murderous pimp, in Risky Business (1983).

He went on to solidify his reputation with notable roles in The Goonies (1985), La Bamba (1987), and Midnight Run (1988). Pantoliano is also well known for his portrayal of the erratic Teddy in Christopher Nolan's Memento (2000) and the cunning Cypher in The Matrix (1999).

On television, he won a Primetime Emmy Award for his portrayal of Ralph Cifaretto in HBO's The Sopranos, a volatile and morally complicated mobster who was both admired and despised by viewers.

What happens to Eugene in The Last of Us season 2?

In the show, Pantoliano plays Eugene Lynden. He is a survivor living in the town who once fought as a member of the Fireflies—a militant group seeking to restore order and develop a cure for the infection blighting the planet.

Eugene only makes brief appearances in journals and images in the computer game The Last of Us Part II. He was a friend of Joel's brother, Tommy, and a former Firefly. Before the events in the game take place, Eugene passes away from natural causes.

HBO's adaptation, however, deviates from the norm. Eugene is recast as an important member of Jackson's community and is revealed to have been close to Ellie's best friend Dina (played by Isabela Merced).

In the Jackson neighborhood, Eugene is shown as a patrolman and the spouse of Gail. According to the series, Eugene was bitten by an infected and was on the verge of turning from the Cordyceps virus. Joel (Pedro Pascal) ultimately kills him to stop the infection from spreading.

Where to watch The Last of Us season 2?

The second season of the series is currently available for streaming on Max.

A Max subscription starts at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year with ads. Those who wish to follow The Last of Us season 2 on Prime Video can subscribe to plans starting from $8.99 per month, with students getting a discount of $1.50. Plans for Hulu begin at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

