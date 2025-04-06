Who is Josie Bissett? Meet the actor who plays AJ Foster in When Calls the Heart

Between seasons 4 and 5, one of the actors who made a lasting impression on the minds of When Calls the Heart fans was Josie Bissett. For those who do not know, Bissett acted as AJ Foster, a character constantly in conflict with Jack Wagner's character, Bill Avery.

However, by season 5, she developed a kind of romantic relationship with Avery. Nevertheless, they could not cement their relationship, as AJ went to jail, which tore them apart.

Josie Bissett began her career as a model at the age of 12. She has been featured in a number of projects, including All-American Murder (1991), Melrose Place (2009-2010), and Fantasy Island (2021).

Everything to know about Josie Bissett

Josie Bissett portrayed AJ Foster in When Calls the Heart (Image via Getty)

Josie Bissett, whose real name is Jolyn Christine Heutmaker, was born on October 5, 1970, in Seattle, Washington, USA. IMDb says that she was born to Linda Bissett. Bissett began modeling at the age of 12 and was featured in several print ads as well as television commercials.

She began to act in Television programs and Films, which brought her further popularity. The 1989 movie Hitcher in the Dark was one of her first projects. She played the character of Daniela Foster in the movie. Some of the other movies she worked on previously include Book of Love (1990), All-American Murder (1991), and Mikey (1992).

Some of the TV programs Josie Bissett has worked on are Quantum Leap (1990), The Hogan Family (1990-1991), and Melrose Place (1992-1999). She also appeared in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2003 as Jennifer Fulton and had a recurring role as Kathleen Bowman in The Secret Life of the American Teenager from 2008 to 2013.

Bissett has appeared in numerous Hallmark television films such as Christmas with Tucker (2013), The Wedding March (2016), and five of the following Wedding March films, in which she took on the lead role of Olivia. Most recently, Bissett appeared in an episode of Fantasy Island in 2021, starring as Camille.

What is When Calls the Heart about, the show Josie Bissett was a part of?

When Calls the Heart on Hallmark Channel follows Elizabeth Thornton, who relocates to the tiny town of Hope Valley and becomes a teacher. At first, she finds it difficult to settle into her new life, but she comes to love the town and its people in time.

The official synopsis for the show emphasizes the different obstacles Elizabeth faces in establishing her new life in Hope Valley, revealing her resilience and development as a person throughout the show. It states:

“'When Calls the Heart' follows the story of a schoolteacher and single mother, Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow), in the quaint town of Hope Valley. With the help and guidance of the townspeople and her friends, she adjusts to the ever-changing times and the people that enter her life."

The synopsis also points out the particular challenges that Elizabeth faces. This involves facing her fears, pushing through social expectations, and coping with personal loss. It states:

"Embracing love again after the death of her husband and taking care of her son, Elizabeth continues to teach the children of Hope Valley all while trying to navigate the challenges in her life."

