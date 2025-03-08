Who is Julius McCabe in Reacher season 3? Character role explored

Reacher season 3 episode 5 premiered on March 6, 2025. Julius McCabe, a new and intimidating antagonist, plays a major role this season. His actions and connections spark dangerous confrontations, with Zachary Beck working under him. McCabe is portrayed by Brian Tee in the series.

In the third season of the Prime Video series, Alan Ritchson's character, Jack Reacher, is sent on a secret mission by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to find and rescue a captured informant. He is appointed as a security person for Beck's son and stays at his place.

Initially, he believes Beck is responsible for abducting the informant, Teresa, and running the entire drug business. However, the direction of his mission soon changes.

In Reacher season 3 episode 3, Richard Beck first mentions McCabe's name. He reveals that McCabe is the mastermind, and his scary reputation makes everyone afraid of him. As the story unfolds, McCabe's true nature and link to the criminal empire become clearer.

Character of Julius McCabe in Reacher season 3

Brian Tee plays Julius McCabe in season 3 of Reacher, delivering a performance that gives the character a chilling depth. McCabe turns out to be the mastermind behind several illegal activities, including drug trafficking and the trade of weapons.

Initially, viewers are introduced to McCabe's power through Zachary Beck, who turns out to be McCabe's employee. At first, McCabe's mysterious control over Beck and others is unclear, but as the story goes on, it becomes clear.

Julius McCabe is a dangerous mastermind who manipulates Beck to gain power and control.

As the story unfolds, McCabe's cruel methods come to light, revealing his extremely violent nature. He takes over Beck's rug business, using it as a front to smuggle guns into the country.

Ruthless and cunning, Julius McCabe takes Richard Beck hostage, cutting off his ear to send a message to Zachary Beck. A cold and calculated opponent for Reacher, McCabe exploits weaknesses, even family ties, to maintain control. His thirst for power drives him to use violence without hesitation.

McCabe’s ruthless nature is further highlighted in episode 4. Julius McCabe, who used to be called Francis Xavier Quinn, is a cruel, criminal mind with a troubled past.

His involvement in spying and selling weapons is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his brutality. Dominique Kohl, a former sergeant who worked with Reacher on a military case involving McCabe, is tortured and killed by McCabe.

When Kohl and Anthony Frasconi get too close to finding out about McCabe's schemes, he tortures her. In the end, McCabe kills both of them.

Devastated by Kohl's death, Reacher shoots McCabe at close range, and everyone assumes he is dead. However, this season reveals the truth: Quinn survived and now goes by the name Julius McCabe.

Reacher season 3, episodes 1 to 5, is available to stream on Prime Video.

