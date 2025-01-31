Who is Kent Walker and where is he now? All about Sante Kimes' son ahead of Dateline on NBC

Kent Walker, the eldest son of Sante Kimes, is known for his connection to one of the most infamous criminal cases in the US. His mother, Sante Kimes, was a convicted con artist and murderer who, along with her son Kenneth Kimes Jr., committed a series of crimes, including fraud, robbery, and murder.

The case has been featured in multiple episodes of Dateline NBC, including The Grifters and The Devil Wore White.

Born to Sante Kimes and her first husband, Edward Walker, Kent had a troubled upbringing shaped by his mother’s criminal activities. He later documented his experiences in his memoir, Son of a Grifter, detailing the psychological toll of being raised by someone capable of such crimes.

Kent Walker now leads a private life and is believed to reside in Southern California with his family, as reported by The Cinemaholic on January 31, 2025.

Kent Walker allowed his mother and stepbrother to live with him but things took a tragic turn

Kent Walker, the eldest son of Sante Kimes, grew up in a household marked by crime and manipulation. Born in the early 1960s to Sante and Edward Walker, he was still a child when his parents separated. Remaining close to his mother during his early years, Kent was often pulled into her shoplifting schemes.

In 1970, Sante entered a relationship with wealthy real estate developer Kenneth Kimes Sr., and in 1975, they had a son, Kenny Kimes. Initially, Kent was unaware that his mother was expecting a child. When he found out at age 12, he confronted her, expressing his frustration about their differences. Despite this, he embraced his role as an older brother and looked out for Kenny.

However, as Sante’s criminal activities escalated, Kent gradually distanced himself. In 1985, she was convicted of grand larceny and imprisoned for four years. During this time, Kent married, moved to Las Vegas, and worked as a vacuum cleaner salesman, as reported by The Cinemaholic on January 31, 2025.

Letting Sante and Kenny move in strained Kent Walker’s marriage

After serving her prison sentence, Sante returned to her fraudulent lifestyle. Concerned for his younger brother, Kent Walker tried to steer Kenny away from their mother’s influence, but by then, Kenny had already adopted her mindset. He engaged in an online scam and eventually dropped out of college. Not long after, Sante and Kenny moved into Kent’s home, where he lived with his wife and children.

By 1997, Kent’s wife could no longer tolerate Sante’s presence and gave him an ultimatum, either they leave or she would. A year later, Sante and Kenny were arrested for the murders of businessman David Kazdin and socialite Irene Silverman. They were found in possession of items belonging to Silverman when police apprehended them in New York.

Kent Walker lives private life away from public eye

Following their arrest, both Sante and Kenny were convicted of Silverman’s murder in 2001. The following year, they were extradited to Los Angeles for their trial in the Kazdin case. During the 2004 proceedings, Kenny pleaded guilty and implicated his mother, a betrayal Kent later said had devastated Sante, according to The Cinemaholic on January 31, 2025.

Kent Walker detailed his experiences growing up under his mother’s influence in his 2001 book Son of a Grifter: The Twisted Tale of Sante and Kenny Kimes, the Most Notorious Con Artists in America. The memoir received the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best Fact Crime. After its release, Kent attempted to visit Sante in prison but was unable to see her due to security restrictions.

Now in his 60s, Kent Walker has written multiple books and appeared on television and radio programs, including Larry King Live, The View, Fresh Air, Dateline, The Today Show, Good Morning America, and To the Best of Our Knowledge. He maintains a private life and is believed to be living in Southern California with his wife and children.

