“Who knows?”- Abott Elementary EP hints at potential surprise crossover with The Pitt

Abbott Elementary might be heading for another unexpected crossover, and this time, it could involve Max's latest medical drama, The Pitt. Following the success of its two-part event with Rob McElhenney's It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, with the second half set to air this summer, showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker are already teasing what might be next.

While speaking with The Wrap about the season 4 finale on April 16, 2025, the duo revealed they’re open to future collaborations. They hinted that The Pitt, a rising medical drama set just across the street from Abbott Elementary’s filming location, could be a real possibility. Schumacker said,

"In terms of another crossover, we haven’t talked about anything in earnest. That was a process of making that one happen, and so [we’re] definitely open to it, not necessarily be like chomping at the bit, because we’re tired, but we will be reinvigorated in like a month when the writers’ room starts back up and who knows? We shoot right across the street from “The Pitt.”

The Pitt could be a part of the next Abbott Elementary crossover

With Abbott Elementary proving it’s not afraid to think outside the classroom, a crossover with The Pitt feels like a natural, if unexpected, next step. The two shows couldn’t be more different in tone and setting. One is a sharp, heartfelt comedy about underfunded educators in Philadelphia, and the other is a gritty, high-stakes medical drama unfolding over the course of a 15-hour hospital shift. But it’s that contrast that might make a crossover so compelling.

Co-showrunner Patrick Schumacker recently revealed that the team hasn’t formally begun planning another crossover, but The Pitt is very much on their radar. The two shows shoot just across the street from each other, making a collaboration logistically feasible. With both series tackling themes of systemic issues, budget constraints, and overworked professionals, there’s more common ground than initially meets the eye.

Fans of both shows could see beloved characters from Abbott Elementary navigating the chaos of an emergency room, while the medical staff at The Pitt might benefit from a dose of Janine Teagues' relentless optimism. As the writers’ room gears up for Abbott Elementary’s fifth season, all signs point to fresh possibilities, like another surprise alliance that no one saw coming.

The Pitt will return with a second season in January 2026

Max's acclaimed medical drama is set to return for its second season in January 2026, following its successful debut in January 2025. The series, known for its real-time format depicting a 15-hour ER shift, will continue this structure in the upcoming season, which is set during the Fourth of July weekend.

This new setting aims to explore the aftermath of the intense events from the first season, providing a fresh backdrop for the characters' developments. Noah Wyle will reprise his role as Dr. Michael Robinavitch, alongside returning cast members such as Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon and Katherine LaNasa as Nurse Dana Evans.

The second season is expected to delve deeper into unresolved character arcs, including Dr. Robby's emotional struggles and Dr. Langdon's return post-rehab. Production is currently underway, with the series maintaining its 15-episode format, allowing for a quicker turnaround compared to other high-profile dramas.

Fans can anticipate more intense medical cases and character-driven storylines when the show returns next year.

