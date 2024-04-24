Who is Lady Maria in Shōgun? Everything to know about the character

With an enthralling end to the historical epic, Shōgun finally drops curtains with the grand finale, one of the most awaited episodes that promisingly maintained its charm.

Unfortunately, the battle between Lord Toranaga and the other Regents led by Lord Ishido wasn’t showcased, but it was apparent that the future of Japan was secured and was in good hands.

One of the major reasons why Toranaga was pretty confident about what the future holds was laid on the foundation of someone who helped him enact the Crimson Sky plan without anyone getting wind of it, even his own trusted vassals.

The person who made it possible was none other than Lady Toda Mariko or Lady Maria. Follow along with the article to learn more.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for FX’s Shōgun. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Lady Maria is the Christian name given to Lady Mariko in Shōgun

Mariko meeting Alvito for the first time, as seen in Shōgun episode 9 (Image via FX)

In Shōgun episode 10, Lady Maria was mentioned by Father Alvito, who revealed to Blackthorne that it was her who saved him.

In the series, Lady Maria is none other than Mariko herself, who had been bestowed the name the moment after she converted to Christianity. Anna Sawai’s Mariko is based on a real-life person named Akechi Tama, who was referred to as Hosokawa Gracia.

The reason why the name Lady Maria was barely mentioned in the show was that Mariko was referred to by her birth name throughout the storyline. The show creators didn’t reveal the reason behind this. However, it can be hypothesized that the decision to keep her real name signified her strong sense of identity and personal agency.

Despite being looked down upon by others for being the daughter of a disgraced lord, Akechi Jinsai, who killed the former Taikō, Lord Kuroda Nobuhisa (based on Oda Nobunaga), Mariko believed what her father did was for the realm. Mariko cherished her family name and her lineage, never forgetting who she really was.

Mariko was a devout follower of Jesus Christ, and as a devoted Christian, she always adhered to her faith. Before Blackthorne left for Ajiro, Alvito said that during her confession with him, Lady Maria requested the Church to spare his life before she died.

Blackthorne was already heartbroken by Mariko’s death, and after learning about her being his savior, it brought him to tears.

Lady Mariko/Maria before her death (Image via FX)

Throughout the series, Mariko and Blackthorne’s relationship remained nuanced and intriguing, keeping fans on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating each new development.

The final moment of the duo embracing each other in love brought solace to fans who had awaited this moment since Buntaro’s return, who was presumed dead during Toranaga’s escape from Osaka.

After Nagakado and Hiromatsu, Lady Mariko’s death was the most shocking moment in the series, leaving fans heartbroken. Anna Sawai garnered a lot of praise for elegantly capturing the essence of Lady Mariko/Lady Maria and bringing her to life.

What is Shōgun all about?

Based on the original novel by James Clavell of the same name, here’s how the plot summary describes Shōgun:

"After Englishman John Blackthorne is lost at sea, he awakens in a place few Europeans know of and even fewer have seen--Nippon.

"Thrust into the closed society that is seventeenth-century Japan, a land where the line between life and death is razor-thin, Blackthorne must negotiate not only a foreign people, with unknown customs and language, but also his own definitions of morality, truth, and freedom.

It continues:

"As internal political strife and a clash of cultures lead to seemingly inevitable conflict, Blackthorne's loyalty and strength of character are tested by both passion and loss, and he is torn between two worlds that will each be forever changed."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Shōgun as 2024 progresses.