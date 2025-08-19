Who is Lamar in BMF season 4? All about the character’s shocking return in the season finale

The action-packed BMF season 4 finale delivered a shockingly bloody shootout and a flashback of what happened in Mexico, filling in the gaps of the growing divide between the Flenory brothers. Not only are the brothers dealing with their strained relationship after the events of Mexico, but season 4 is also filled with multi-layered betrayals, while their troubling past continues to resurface.Season 4 marked the return of several familiar faces, including Lamar Silas, played by Eric Kofi Abrefa. Lamar is a serial killer whom Big Meech forcibly got addicted to coc**ne in season 2. Even before season 4 premiered on Starz in June, Abrefa's return had been teased in the official trailer.Find out more about Lamar in BMF season 4 and how his return affects brothers Big Meech (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry Flenory (Da'Vinchi).&quot;What's new with Lamar Silas in BMF season 4? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans last saw notorious drug pusher Lamar Silas zoned out on a couch in BMF season 2 after Big Meech forcibly got him addicted to coc**ne. At the time, the crime series left his fate in the abyss, leaving audiences to wonder if he was alive or had succumbed to the life of a drug addict and died of an overdose.BMF season 4 has answered the burning question about what happened to Lamar. He has seemingly turned his life around and is now part of a group of reformed drug users. In one of the scenes at the rehabilitation center, Lamar opens up about his addiction, and it's not only about the drugs. He confesses to being addicted to a lot of things: women, money, power, and revenge.The latter, his addiction to revenge, however, doesn't subside even after his time in the rehab center. Lamar returns in season 4 as a dangerous adversary for the Flenory brothers.Read more: BMF season 4 soundtrackWhat happens to Lamar in the BMF season 4 finale? Is he dead or alive?Lamar's tense reunion with Terry and Meech comes to a head in Atlanta in BMF season 4. But before their action-packed finale with the Flenory brothers, Lamar found a new enemy in former BMF member B-Mickie, who betrayed him and almost killed him. In the finale episode, Lamar is seen orchestrating kidnappings and violence, seeking revenge.A still from the series (Image via Starz)In the BMF season 4 finale, the sting operation at Thomas Square ended in a shootout, with B-Mickie taking out Lamar again after previously teaming up with him to take revenge against the Flenory brothers. The big shootout has left a dead body or two, but Meech and Terry manage to get out of there with their lives intact.B-Mickie is dead, but Lamar's fate is again up in the air. While he appears dead, it wouldn't be surprising if he's able to cheat death again this time. However, according to BMF showrunner Heather Zuhlke in an interview with Variety, published on August 15, 2025, answering the question if Lamar is officially dead after the season 4 finale shootout is a &quot;tough one.&quot;Zuhlke felt that Lamar had used up his &quot;nine lives,&quot; and at some point, they want to feature new villains if there's going to be a BMF season 5. However, she admitted that there is no confirmation that Lamar is truly dead unless his body is in a coffin and buried. So, like BMF season 2, season 4 has left Lamar's fate up in the air again.Catch all ten episodes of BMF season 4 streaming on Starz. The complete installments of seasons 1 to 3 are also available for watching on the platform.