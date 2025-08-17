Will there be BMF season 5? Renewal possibilities and more

BMF season 5 has become one of the most anticipated topics among Starz viewers, especially after the season 4 finale aired on August 15, 2025. However, Starz has yet to release an official announcement whether there will be a fifth season.

Ad

The series, based on the real-life Black Mafia Family founded by brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, follows their rise from small-scale operations in Detroit to becoming central figures in a national drug-trafficking network.

Over four seasons, BMF has depicted the brothers’ efforts to expand their influence, navigate conflicts with rivals, and balance their roles within their family and community. The drama combines elements of organized crime, internal disputes, and shifting alliances, which have remained central to the storyline and continue to shape audience expectations about future developments.

Ad

Trending

Are Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Da'Vinchi returning for BMF season 5?

BMF (Image via Starz)

Starz has not yet confirmed or canceled BMF season 5. Therefore, there are no official news whether Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Da'Vinchi will return for a new season. The network hasn't said anything about intentions to renew the show, so its future is still up in the air.

Ad

In the past, Starz has waited to announce renewals until they had a chance to look at how well the show was doing with viewers, streaming figures, and reviews.

50 Cent, one of the executive producers, wrote and then erased Instagram remarks in February 2025 that signaled that season 4 would be the final. This added to the confusion. The social media posts have text messages with lead actor Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr., which led to a lot of suspicion. Even so, the fourth season left a lot of storylines open.

Ad

The series end in the middle of the 1990s, although the genuine BMF organization went on until the DEA shut it down in 2005. This gap in the timeline shows that there is still a lot of material for future stories if Starz gives the go light to BMF season 5.

How likely will there be a BMF season 5

BMF (Image via Starz)

The fourth season of BMF ended with Meech and Terry moving their business to Atlanta, which was a new beginning for the group. But the end of the show hinted at bigger problems to come, like betrayal, family fights, and more fights with the police. The show has a lot more to cover because history shows how the Flenory brothers became well-known in the drug trade and then fell from grace.

Ad

From a story point of view, BMF season 5 might look at how they grew their empire into other areas, how music and hip-hop culture became more important to their empire, and the legal problems that eventually brought them down. The program also does well with character-driven drama, and storylines that aren't finished for both main and supporting cast members would organically carry over into a new season.

Ratings, popularity, and renewal factors

Ad

Another factor influencing the possibility of BMF season 5 is the show’s popularity. Since its debut in 2021, BMF has built a loyal fanbase and consistently performed well on Starz’s platform. Starz typically renews shows that maintain strong viewership, and BMF sits comfortably within the network’s successful lineup alongside titles from the “Power” universe.

However, the network has also been busy launching new projects, such as Outlander: Blood of My Blood and Power: Origins. With multiple series competing for budget and scheduling, the renewal of BMF season 5 may depend on whether Starz sees long-term value in continuing the story versus investing in new franchises.

Ad

Cast and creative direction

BMF (Image via Starz)

If BMF season 5 moves forward, viewers can expect Demetrius Flenory Jr. to continue portraying his father, Big Meech, and Da’Vinchi to return as Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. Their performances have been key to the show's success, combining realism with dramatic tension. Russell Hornsby and Michole Briana White, who play the Flenory parents, could also stay on as the family deals with the fallout from Meech and Terry's decisions.

Ad

Randy Huggins, who made the show, has said that he wants to portray stories based on historical events while also dramatizing them. This method makes sure that the truth about the Flenory brothers' rise and collapse stays true in future seasons, even a possible fifth.

What viewers can expect is BMF season 5 happens

If Starz confirms BMF season 5, the drama will probably go on until the late 1990s, which is when the Black Mafia Family grew across the country. This could mean that the brothers are becoming more important in the hip-hop world.

Ad

More pressure on law enforcement and more undercover operations.

New enemies and friends in the drug trade.

As Meech and Terry's business becomes increasingly perilous, tensions rise in the family.

These elements align with both historical events and audience interest in crime dramas that combine personal stakes with larger cultural commentary.

Where to watch BMF now

For those catching up, all episodes of BMF, including the complete season 4, are available on Starz.com and the Starz app. The series is also accessible via subscriptions through Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Sling TV, and Philo, often with promotional discounts.

Ad

With the finale of season 4 now streaming, the platform offers fans the chance to revisit the series while waiting for news on BMF season 5.

The future of BMF season 5 remains undecided. There is still a lot to learn about BMF as season 4 ended in the mid-1990s and the real narrative went on for over ten more years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More