Who is Leslie Ann Warren? Everything to know as the actress guest stars in 9-1-1

ABC's 9-1-1 season 8 episode 11, Holy Mother of God, premiered on March 20, 2025. The latest episode of the police procedural drama put Bobby Nash at the center of the action by exploring his past and his relationship with his estranged family.

Veteran actor Leslie Ann Warren played Bobby's mother, Ann Hutchinson, in 9-1-1 season 8 episode 11. Warren is an American actress known for her role in the 1965 musical Cinderella and films like Victor/Victoria and Clue.

9-1-1 was created for Fox by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear in 2018. It moved to ABC after its sixth season. The cast this season includes Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Oliver Stark, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Guzman, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, and Gavin McHugh.

Leslie Ann Warren's career

Lesley Ann Warren is an American actress known for her work across film, television, and theater. Warren started her career with the 1963 Broadway musical 110 in the Shade. She achieved mainstream fame as the title character in the 1965 television musical Cinderella.

Early in her career, she worked in TV series like The Mod Squad and Mission: Impossible and films, like The Happiest Millionaire and The Drowning Pool. In 1982, Warren earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Norma Cassidy in Victor/Victoria.

With a career spanning over 6 decades, Warren has been a part of cult classics such as Clue, Songwriter, and Cop. She switched over to mostly television roles in the 1990s and 2000s. Her prominent appearances include Desperate Housewives, Will & Grace, and In Plain Sight.

Warren has several Academy Awards and Golden Globe nominations, including a win for Best Actress in a Television Series for her role in Harold Robbins' 79 Park Avenue. She is a celebrated actress, praised for her ability to blend drama, comedy, and musical talent.

Leslie Ann Warren plays Bobby's mother on 9-1-1 season 8 episode 11

9-1-1 season 8, episode 11 focused on Bobby's personal life, and Lesley Ann Warren guest starred as Ann, his estranged mother. The 118 responded to a fire emergency at Ann's mega-church. Athena and Booby met Ann, and Athena questioned why Bobby didn't tell her that his mother was alive.

Bobby told her that Ann was a con artist who had not been a part of his life for decades. His brother, Charlie, convinced him to have lunch with Ann. Bobby called her a fraud, and the family argued. Afterwards, Ann collapsed onstage.

Bobby learned that she had terminal cancer. The family put their differences aside and acknowledged their complicated past. Bobby apologized and they exchanged goodbyes before it was too late.

Executive producer Tim Minear talked to TV Insider this week about Bobby and Ann's storyline. He said,

“He blamed his mother for walking away, but more than that, he blamed his mother for continuing to live after his father died — not that he wanted her to die, but it was like he died and then she blossomed into this creature. She found her best self."

He added,

"She’s had an amazing life in a lot of ways, and I think he resents the fact that his father had to die in order for that to happen that she could so easily go on and kind of self-actualize.”

Stay tuned for more updates on 9-1-1 season 8.

