Who are Lina Luaces' parents? All about Miss Universe Cuba 2025

On July 8, 2025, Cuban model Lina Luaces was crowned Miss Universe Cuba 2025. She competed with 15 other contestants from the nation and represented Santiago de Cuba.

According to the Facebook page Missosology, Lina was born to popular TV host Lili Estefan and businessman Lorenzo Luaces. Born in 2002, the model hones Lebanese and Cuban roots. Lina's mother, Lili, is also a former model who is known as the co-host of Univision's El Gordo y La Flaca.

Lili Estefan belongs to a family of popular faces, as she is the niece of Emilio Estefan. She is also connected to Cuban singer and actress Gloria Estefan through Emilio's marriage to Gloria. This makes Lili connected to icons of Latin entertainment and music.

Moreover, Lina Luaces' father, Lorenzo, is a Cuban-American businessman. Lili and Lorenzo got married in 1992 and separated in 2018.

The Cuban model started preparing for catwalks as early as 2009 and began modeling in 2018. So far, she has walked for major fashion shows in Miami and New York. She also gained popularity via her social media page, where she boasts 274K followers on Instagram.

The next step for the 22-year-old Cuban model is toward the international stage, where she'll compete for the Miss Universe honor.

Lina Luaces' love for her Cuban roots and other details explored in the wake of pageant victory

According to Conan Daily's July 8, 2025, report, Lina Luaces is not an only child and has an elder brother, Lorenzo Luaces Jr. Lorenzo was born in 1999.

While her academic particulars aren't known, Lina studied at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, Miami, in 2016 and continued her education at Miami Dade College in 2020.

Lina Luaces stole the spotlight way before she was crowned Miss Universe Cuba 2025 after she spoke about her passion for representing her Cuban roots at the pageant's audition.

During the audition, held in May 2025, Lina expressed her excitement and mentioned that it was an honor to represent Cuba. She cited that it was a "part of her roots." Despite being born in the U.S., Lina was focused on representing and competing for Cuba.

"I didn't think twice about it. I've always said I feel more Cuban than American because that's how I grew up, with the values I have and the food I eat.” the model said at her audition

Additionally, in a video uploaded on the pageant's YouTube channel on June 5, 2025, Lina Luaces discussed her Cuban legacy.

Talking about how everyone has a story, the Cuban model mentioned that her story began in Santiago de Cuba and in Olguín, where her parents were born. She shared:

"My great-grandmother crossed in a floating refrigerator. My uncle Emilio played the accordion on the streets of Miami to collect money and to survive. My grandmother sewed dresses to sell, and my mother sewed her own dresses to dance in and to fulfill her dreams. That's why I grew up surrounded by stories of struggle with a deep love for Cuba, and proud of my roots.

While Lina doesn't post much about her family on her social media page, the last update on her page is a picture with her mother, Lili Estefan, and brother, Lorenzo Lauces Jr.

The picture is from her mother's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which took place in February 2025, where Lili was honored alongside her co-host Raúl De Molina.

