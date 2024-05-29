Who is Mamie Laverock? All about the When Calls the Heart actress as details of brutal accident emerge 

When Calls The Heart star Mamie Laverock was hospitalized since early May and is in critical condition currently, after an accident at the hospital. Michael Landon Jr’s television Hallmark drama series When Calls the Heart is inspired by Janette Oke’s book of the same name, from her Canadian West Series.

Mamie Laverock is a 19-year-old actress, who plays the role of Rosaleen Sullivan in the show. The first episode of the series aired on January 11, 2014, and the 11th ongoing season was released on April 7, 2024. The show stars Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Lori Loughlin, Martin Cummins, and Laverock among others.

What happened to Mamie Laverock?

Mamie Laverock, who stars as Rosaleen Sullivan on the show When Calls the Heart was hospitalized since early May, due to some medical emergency. However, the exact reason for her initial hospitalization was undisclosed. Her mother Nicole Compton took her to a hospital in Winnipeg for treatment. Later on, she was transferred to a hospital in Vancouver.

However, On May 26, 2024, over Memorial Day weekend, the 19-year-old star fell five stories from the Vancouver hospital balcony walkway.

Laverock is currently in a critical state and her family has asked her friends and well-wishers for financial help. They took the initiative to set up a fundraiser on GoFundMe, asking for $2000 to help the family go through this crucial time. The fundraiser has already raised over $10000.

The 19-year-old star's family shared on the gofundme page:

"We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories. She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support."

There is no further update about her current condition, however, her family hopes for a quicker recovery. They also said in a statement:

"Her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement.We are trying to go every day to support her. Any contributions would help us be by her side. But this could be upwards of a month or more."

Laverock appeared in the first two seasons of the show When Calls the Heart, at the age of 9 and returned for a cameo as a guest in season 10. She has also starred in movies and shows like The Hollow Child (2019), This Means War (2012), The Killing Game (2011) and others.

What is the show When Calls the Heart about?

When Calls the Heart is a Hallmark family drama, the plot of which revolves around Elizabeth Thatcher (played by Erin Krakow). She is a young teacher, from a wealthy family, who lives a lavish life.

However, her life changed when she had to move to a small town located in Coal Valley, to continue her teaching job. She has to adapt to the conditions by ditching her lavish lifestyle.

Mamie Laverock's character Rosaleen Sullivan is a recurring character, who is the daughter of Molly and Patrick Sullivan. Her father who was a miner, died at the beginning of the show because of an accident. Rosaleen had a hard time coping with his death.

The show also stars Pascale Hutton as Rosemary Coulter, Jack Wagner as Bill Avery, Martin Cummins as Henry Gowen, Kavan Smith as Leland Coulter, Loretta Walsh as Florence Blakeley, and Andrea Brooks as Faith Carter among many others.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Leaving behind her upper-crust city roots, a woman journeys west in the early 1900s to become a teacher in a small Canadian mining community."

All seasons of When Calls the Heart is available to stream on Prime Video and other platforms.