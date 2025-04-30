Who is Matt Letscher? Meet the actor who plays Ted’s father in Suits LA 

Matt Letscher and Stephen Amell are estranged father and son in Suits LA. While Amell takes the lead role as Ted Black in the NBC spinoff of Suits, Letscher joins his fellow Arrowverse alum as Ted's still unnamed father. His and Ted's troubled relationship is one of the subplots in the series, both in the present and the flashback storylines.

Letscher appears in the Suits spinoff in a guest-starring role, appearing in four episodes of the series so far. Outside of the Suits universe, Letscher has acted in 90 different projects on TV and film, per his IMDb. Among his notable acting credits are Narcos: Mexico and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. He also works behind the camera as a producer, director, and writer.

All about Matt Letscher's character in Suits LA

Matt Letscher's character appears in several episodes of Suits LA, both in the present-day timeline and the flashbacks to New York in 2010 and 2005. However, he's always been referred to as Ted's father or Ted's dad. They don't have a good relationship and are virtually estranged from each other, and their edgy dynamic has been explored in the series in several episodes.

Series creator Aaron Korsh gave some context about Matt Letscher's character as Ted's dad in Suits LA. He said in an exclusive first look at Amell and Letscher's father and son characters, published on February 21, 2025:

"Ted's dad is somewhat of a narcissist, and he sort of left their family high and dry when they were young, and [Ted] always sort of resents his father for that."

He alienated himself from Ted because of how he treated Ted's brother, Eddie, played by Carson A. Egan. In Suits LA episode 1, Ted blamed his father for Eddie's death and told him the same on his deathbed. He died offscreen in the series and had his funeral in episode 3, which Ted ended up going to despite it being the last thing he wanted to do.

Flashbacks in episodes 3 and 7 also revealed that Matt Letscher's character accepted a bribe from a mobster to offer Ted a job so he would drop the case against the said mobster. His father's dealings with the mob put Ted and Ted's career in a precarious situation.

Moreover, the flashback to Ted's Columbia Law School days in Suits LA episode 10 further revealed their strained relationship. While he's proud of Ted for being a lawyer—if he does good and wins—he also calls him weak. He wants Ted to win even if it means Ted has to tear his brother down to pieces, something that Ted would never do.

Matt Letscher is an actor, playwright, director, and producer

In his decades of acting, since his debut as a guest star in Saved by the Bell: College Years in 1993, Matt Letscher has been nominated twice. MovieGuideAwards nominated him for the Most Inspiring Television Acting in 2011 for Amish Grace.

Meanwhile, he received a nod from the Blockbuster Entertainment Awards in 1999 for being the Favorite Villain for The Mask of Zorro, where he played Capt. Harrison Love opposite Antonio Banderas' Zorro. It wasn't the first time Letscher played the villain in the story, as he also portrayed a fictional supervillain in The CW's Arrowverse franchise.

Letscher was Eobard Thawne, aka Reverse-Flash, in The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. He also played the main antagonist of the first season and the second half of season 2 of Scandal, VP Chief of Staff Billy Chambers. However, Letscher also played various characters, including DEA agent James Kuykendall in Narcos: Mexico.

His other works on TV include One & Done, a comedy about the misadventures of middle-aged men trying to reform their old high school basketball team. Besides starring as Matthew in the series, Matt Letscher was also its creator, writer, executive producer, and director.

Catch Matt Letscher in Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock.

