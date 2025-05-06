Who was Millena Brandao and what happened to her? Child actor passes away aged 11

Actress Millena Brandao, 11, has recently died on May 2, 2025. The child star was known for being featured on the Netflix show Sintonia and was dealing with multiple health issues since last month, including headache, leg pain, drowsiness, and appetite loss, as revealed by her mother Thays to G1.

Ad

Notably, Millena’s cause of death is not confirmed, and Thays stated that Brandao visited various doctors to find out the reasons leading to so many health problems. Thays addressed the same by saying:

“The doctors still haven’t said what really happened to my daughter and what killed her. It’s a question mark.”

Apart from two state hospitals, Millena also visited a municipal Emergency Care Unit or UPA, as per G1. In addition, the outlet stated that the doctors initially believed Brandao to be suffering from dengue, which did not turn out to be true.

Ad

Trending

The announcement post (Image via Instagram/millenamboficial)

However, the doctors conducted another test, revealing that Millena Brandao was dealing with a urinary tract infection. The doctors reportedly suspected Brandao of having a brain tumor, which is yet to be officially confirmed.

Ad

Millena Brandao’s death was announced by Thays through her daughter’s official Instagram handle last week on Saturday, May 3, writing that she was satisfied since her daughter was “in the arms of our almighty father.” She further stated that she would always remember the days she spent with her child and added:

“The memories we spent together will remain in my memory and I’ll never forget your joy that was contagious to everyone around you. My girl, I’m already missing you more and more not having you here and I know I’ll miss you even more in the days to come!”

Ad

Millena Brandao’s career: Hospitalization and other details explained

While a lot of details about Millena’s early life remain unknown for now, she entered the acting world around two years ago on SBT, as per the Daily Mail. Apart from Sintonia, other projects in her credits include Romeo and Juliet’s Childhood and The Enchanted Cave.

In an interview with G1, Millena Brandao’s mother, Thays, said her daughter’s health issues began on April 24, 2025. Her pain worsened two days later, prompting another doctor visit. On April 28, Millena lost consciousness in the bathroom and screamed in pain, holding her head. She was hospitalized and suffered a cardiac arrest the next day.

Ad

Ad

Thays recalled that Millena Brandao’s situation was not good as she did not regain consciousness, and a huge mass was discovered in her brain, following a CT scan. Thays opened up on her daughter’s condition at the time before the latter was confirmed to be brain dead as she told G1:

“She got worse, with two to three cardiac arrests per day. She had 13 arrests in total. She has never had that before. There was one day when she had seven respiratory arrests. Sometimes they gave her massages and other times they gave her shocks [with a defibrillator].”

Ad

Ad

Thays mentioned that her daughter would go through a lot of suffering if she and her husband, Luiz, allowed Brandao’s heart to stop beating, following which they requested that the machines be turned off.

Millena Brandao also described herself as a digital influencer in her Instagram bio, where she was active with around 196,000 followers. The timeline was full of Brandao posing in different outfits on various backgrounds. As mentioned, the circumstances leading to her demise are yet to be confirmed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More