Who was Millena Brandao and what happened to her? Child actor passes away aged 11

Actress Millena Brandao, 11, has recently died on May 2, 2025. The child star was known for being featured on the Netflix show Sintonia and was dealing with multiple health issues since last month, including headache, leg pain, drowsiness, and appetite loss, as revealed by her mother Thays to G1.
Notably, Millena’s cause of death is not confirmed, and Thays stated that Brandao visited various doctors to find out the reasons leading to so many health problems. Thays addressed the same by saying:
“The doctors still haven’t said what really happened to my daughter and what killed her. It’s a question mark.”
Apart from two state hospitals, Millena also visited a municipal Emergency Care Unit or UPA, as per G1. In addition, the outlet stated that the doctors initially believed Brandao to be suffering from dengue, which did not turn out to be true.
However, the doctors conducted another test, revealing that Millena Brandao was dealing with a urinary tract infection. The doctors reportedly suspected Brandao of having a brain tumor, which is yet to be officially confirmed.
Millena Brandao’s death was announced by Thays through her daughter’s official Instagram handle last week on Saturday, May 3, writing that she was satisfied since her daughter was “in the arms of our almighty father.” She further stated that she would always remember the days she spent with her child and added:
“The memories we spent together will remain in my memory and I’ll never forget your joy that was contagious to everyone around you. My girl, I’m already missing you more and more not having you here and I know I’ll miss you even more in the days to come!”
Millena Brandao’s career: Hospitalization and other details explained
While a lot of details about Millena’s early life remain unknown for now, she entered the acting world around two years ago on SBT, as per the Daily Mail. Apart from Sintonia, other projects in her credits include Romeo and Juliet’s Childhood and The Enchanted Cave.
In an interview with G1, Millena Brandao’s mother, Thays, said her daughter’s health issues began on April 24, 2025. Her pain worsened two days later, prompting another doctor visit. On April 28, Millena lost consciousness in the bathroom and screamed in pain, holding her head. She was hospitalized and suffered a cardiac arrest the next day.
Thays recalled that Millena Brandao’s situation was not good as she did not regain consciousness, and a huge mass was discovered in her brain, following a CT scan. Thays opened up on her daughter’s condition at the time before the latter was confirmed to be brain dead as she told G1:
“She got worse, with two to three cardiac arrests per day. She had 13 arrests in total. She has never had that before. There was one day when she had seven respiratory arrests. Sometimes they gave her massages and other times they gave her shocks [with a defibrillator].”
Thays mentioned that her daughter would go through a lot of suffering if she and her husband, Luiz, allowed Brandao’s heart to stop beating, following which they requested that the machines be turned off.
Millena Brandao also described herself as a digital influencer in her Instagram bio, where she was active with around 196,000 followers. The timeline was full of Brandao posing in different outfits on various backgrounds. As mentioned, the circumstances leading to her demise are yet to be confirmed.