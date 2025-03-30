Who is Miranda MacDougall? Meet the actor who plays Edie Martell on When Calls the Heart

Canadian actor Miranda MacDougall plays Edie Martell on When Calls the Heart. The Hallmark Channel drama follows the lives of residents in Hope Valley, a small Canadian town in the early 20th century. The show centers around themes of community, resilience, and change, with characters navigating personal relationships and shifting societal roles.

When Calls the Heart season 12 explores Hope Valley's evolving dynamics. Edie Martell is introduced in episode 2, titled You Get What You Give. She is portrayed as a ranch owner and attorney approaching Governor Lucas Bouchard with concerns about a proposed national park that may disrupt grazing lands vital to her livelihood. Her arrival sets off a debate over land rights, legacy, and the balance between progress and tradition.

MacDougall’s casting introduced a character with legal expertise and strong personal motivation. Edie’s interactions with Lucas begin with conflict, rooted in her direct approach and firm stance on protecting her land. Over time, their dynamic shifts, and Edie becomes more involved in the local affairs of Hope Valley. Though new to the series, MacDougall brings a layered portrayal that draws from her acting, writing, and music background.

Miranda MacDougall’s career and background

Miranda MacDougall is originally from London, Ontario. She trained in classical theatre and graduated from the National Theatre School in Montreal. Her first credited screen appearance was in 2014. Since then, she has appeared in various roles on both television and stage.

She played Izzy Bowin on The CW's The Flash during season 4 and has performed in theatre productions connected to the Stratford Festival in Ontario, Canada. According to her IMDb page, her credits also include Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story and Hunting Matthew Nichols.

In addition to acting, MacDougall has pursued work as a writer, musician, and dancer. She is also trained in Highland Dance, a traditional Scottish dance form she has performed alongside her creative pursuits. Her official website features original music and short-form storytelling projects.

She has collaborated with filmmakers and composers to develop works that span different formats. In her interview with Heart N Motion on February 24, 2025, she said,

"I’ve always been someone who needed multiple outlets. Acting is central to my career, but songwriting and short film writing give me different ways to process and express."

She is also listed on Backstage as a performer open to TV, film, and commercial work. She has worked on various projects but has not publicly received major award nominations. In her personal life, she is the eldest of four daughters and is married to Callum Gunn.

Who is Edie Martell in When Calls the Heart?

Edie Martell is a recurring character introduced in season 12 of When Calls the Heart. She is first seen in episode 2, titled You Get What You Give, where she meets Lucas Bouchard and Edwin in Capital City.

Edie is portrayed as a ranch owner and attorney who inherited her uncle Ernie Martell’s property after his death. Raised by Ernie following the loss of her parents, Edie grew up on the ranch and later pursued law school, which he financed.

She enters When Calls the Heart storyline by requesting a meeting with the governor to discuss her concerns about a proposed national park that threatens the grazing land used by her and other ranchers.

Edie suggests adjusting the park’s boundaries to protect the land. Her initial interactions with Lucas are tense; he perceives her intentions as manipulative, but their relationship evolves through repeated encounters in Hope Valley.

Edie eventually works from the café due to the limited office space in town. Over time, her presence expands beyond politics and law. She even assists Lucas in locating a runaway calf on her ranch.

During this event, she reveals that she is not engaged, contrary to the impression she gave. Edie's involvement in Hope Valley deepens as she and Lucas begin to understand each other, bridging her legal background and emotional ties to her uncle’s legacy.

According to the When Calls the Heart Fandom page, Edie is described as "shrewd and analytical," yet her time in Hope Valley begins to soften her outlook. She plays a central role in shaping both economic discussions and personal relationships in When Calls the Heart season 12.

Edie Martell’s impact on When Calls the Heart storyline

Miranda MacDougall as Edie Martell makes her appearance in When Calls the Heart season 12, entering the Queen of Hearts saloon to begin her evaluation.

Edie Martell’s role in When Calls the Heart season 12 introduces new tension to the intersection of politics, land use, and personal legacy in Hope Valley.

As an attorney and ranch owner, she arrives to negotiate changes to a proposed national park that would impact grazing land inherited from her late uncle, Ernie Martell. Her legal background and direct approach make her a unique presence among the town’s more community-centered figures.

Initially perceived by Lucas Bouchard as someone trying to manipulate the situation to her advantage, Edie gradually becomes more involved in the daily rhythm of Hope Valley. Her interactions with Lucas evolve from confrontational to cooperative, particularly after they bond during a shared effort to recover a runaway calf.

As Edie navigates personal revelations and professional goals, her involvement shifts from legal representation to emotional investment, marking her as a significant player in When Calls the Heart’s ongoing narrative.

