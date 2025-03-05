Who are the new doctors in Severance season 2? Sandra Bernhard and Robby Benson role explored

Severance season 2 first premiered on January 17, 2025. The science fiction psychological thriller television series is created by Dan Erickson and mostly directed by Ben Stiller.

Streaming on Apple TV+, the series stars Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, Dichen Lachman, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, and Sarah Bock in prominent roles. However, many actors appear in guest roles in several episodes.

The latest addition to the list are Sandra Bernhard and Robby Benson, who play nurse Cecily and Dr. Mauer, respectively.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Severance season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

What role do Sandra Bernhard and Robby Benson play in Severance season 2?

Severance season 2 episode 7, titled Chikhai Bardo, focuses on Gemma, who has been held captive on Lumon's testing floor. The episode starts with Mark and Gemma meeting for the first time at their college campus during a blood donation drive. It also shows glimpses of the testing floor through a series of flashbacks.

Viewers also meet Dr. Mauer, played by Robby Benson, who appears fixated on Gemma. His partner, nurse Cecily, played by Sandra Bernhard, is cold towards Gemma, and asks her a series of random questions, including, 'If you were caught in a mudslide, would you be more afraid of suffocating or drowning?'

Dr. Mauer plays different characters in different situations with Gemma, including her husband in the Christmas scenario and a dentist in another. When Gemma visited the IVF clinic with her husband, Dr. Mauer was also there, which indicated that these doctors have a bigger role in Lumon.

More about Sandra Bernhard and Robby Benson from Severance season 2

Sandra Bernhart has had a 45-year-long career as an actress, singer, and comedian. She was known for critiquing the celebrity culture in her early stand-up comedy pieces. She frequently appeared on The Richard Pryor Show and Late Night with David Letterman.

She got a break in television through the ABC sitcom Roseanne, where she played Nancy Bartlett Thomas from season 4 onwards. Martin Scorsese cast her and De Niro in The King of Comedy. In the film, she played a stalker named Masha. Bernhard is also a Broadway veteran with shows such as I'm Still Here... Damn It! and Everything Bad & Beautiful under her name.

Robby Benson has had an equally diverse career, including acting, singing, and writing. He started with a minor role in the 1967 film Wait Until Dark, and soon got a break on Broadway with The Rothschilds. After appearing in many successful teenage films, such as Jeremy and Ode to Billy Joe, he was shortlisted for the role of Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, although he eventually did not play the part.

As a voice actor, he voiced the Beast in the 1991 Disney film Beauty and the Beast. In the 2000s he became a professional novelist, authoring the L.A. Times bestseller Who Stole the Funny?: A Novel of Hollywood. He has also composed numerous successful songs.

He has also taught at Indiana University, the University of South Carolina, and the Tisch School of the Arts.

