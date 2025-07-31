  • home icon
  "Who pissed her off" - Internet reacts to Jenna Ortega looking visibly frazzled by fans screaming at her during "Wednesday" season 2 premiere

"Who pissed her off" - Internet reacts to Jenna Ortega looking visibly frazzled by fans screaming at her during "Wednesday" season 2 premiere

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Jul 31, 2025 15:30 GMT
&quot;Finestkind&quot; Los Angeles Premiere - Source: Getty
Netizens react to Jenna Ortega looking frazzled at 'Wednesday' S2 premiere (Image via Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Ahead of Wednesday season 2's two-part release, Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character in the Netflix series, made an appearance alongside key cast members at the show's London premiere on July 30, 2025.

In addition to her gothic styling for the event, a clip of the actress looking visibly frazzled by fans screaming at her went viral. This led to multiple comments by netizens expressing their opinions on the situation.

Commenting on the same, a Jenna Ortega fanpage questioned:

"What the f*ck happened?! Who pissed her off."
"Oh she’s pissed off and rightfully so, screaming in her face like that is so unnecessary," an X user commented.
"She has been open about having anxiety, YOU DON’T F*CKING YELL AT SOMEONE WITH ANXIETY! It’s common sense," another X user mentioned.
"Probably a very busy and stressful day as well, she didn't need that," an internet user stated.
"I love it when celebrities don't fake it. you need to understand they are human too," another internet user said.
On the other hand, some internet users called Jenna out for reacting with an annoyed expression.

"Imagine meeting your idol and this is the way they act towards you, I'd just kms 😪," an X user tweeted.
"Eew Jenna. Don’t be famous if you can’t handle fans. You’ll get a kinds of crazy. Chill. Your not Justin Bieber famous enough to be annoyed just yet," a netizen remarked.
"Oh no im a movie star and i make millions but i cant handle fans being exicted to see me for 20 minutes a week XDDDD," another netizen expressed.

Jenna Ortega recalls being "scared sh*tless" before playing Wednesday Addams ahead of Netflix series' second installment

Shortly after Wednesday's season 1 was released on Netflix in 2022, Jenna Ortega became the new face of Wednesday Addams, one of the characters from the multimedia franchise created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

Ahead of the Netflix franchise's season 2, Jenna recalled how she felt before portraying the popular character in an interview with Radio Times dated July 29, 2025.

“I was scared sh*tless. I didn’t know what I was doing, I met Tim (Burton) once before starting to create the character. There was just an obscene amount of pressure and worry and I wasn’t sleeping… We didn’t even know that people were going to watch it,” she said.
Jenna mentioned that she prepared for the role by watching a lot of silent films, observing where the actors' eyes told the story. The actress cited actor and comedian Buster Keaton, "the deadpan man," as her inspiration for the role.

Further, Jenna Ortega talked about exploring the physicality of Wednesday Addams, stating:

“So much of it was spending as much time as I could outside of work trying to physically become her. To walk like you’ve got teacups on your head and without swinging your arms too much- because when you swing your arms too much, you feel stupid for some reason."
Describing another physical trait of the character, Jenna said that she tried not to blink as Wednesday Addams' character perceives it as a sign of weakness. Jenna Ortega added that Wednesday's stare was made to look intimidating and uncomfortable for a reason, mentioning that "it took a lot of trying to get there.”

Netflix's Wednesday season 2 will be a two-part release; the first part will release on August 6, 2025, and the second one on September 3, 2025. The franchise also features Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, and Isaac Ordonez, among others.

