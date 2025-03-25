Who plays Budge de Baca on Dark Winds season 3? Everything we know about the actor behind

Raoul Max Trujillo portrays Budge de Baca in Dark Winds season 3. The AMC series is based on Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee books. The show centers on two Navajo police officers, Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, who solve crimes on the Navajo reservation in the 1970s.

Ad

Dark Winds season 3 premiered on AMC on July 27, 2025, with Chris Eyre back as the director for several episodes. The season features Zahn McClarnon in the role of Joe Leaphorn, Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee, Jessica Matten portraying Bernadette Manuelito, and introduces Joseph Runningfox as Hoski.

Dark Winds season 3 keeps delving into themes of justice, culture, and individual history. The latest episodes revolve around a string of violent offenses linked to a mysterious individual from Leaphorn's history. Trujillo's character, Budge de Baca, is presented as Hoski's father.

Ad

Trending

His history serves as a crucial factor in clarifying Hoski's motivations. Even though Budge isn't seen often, his character provides a glimpse into Hoski's upbringing and the trauma that impacts the events of Dark Winds season 3.

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

Life and legacy of Raoul Max Trujillo

Actor Raoul Max Trujillo attends the California Saga 2 Benefit Concert (Image via Getty)

Raoul Max Trujillo is an American actor, choreographer, and ex-dancer. He was born on May 8, 1955, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Trujillo started his artistic career in dance, receiving formal training at the Toronto Dance Theatre and then the Nikolais Dance Theatre located in New York. He performed internationally and subsequently became a soloist with the Nikolais company before moving into acting.

Ad

Raoul Max Trujillo became well-known for his role as Zero Wolf in Apocalypto (2006). He has appeared in films like Black Robe, The New World, and Sicario. He has also appeared in several television series, including Mayans M.C., True Blood, and Jamestown.

Besides acting, Trujillo has also contributed as a choreographer and director. He has worked alongside Native Earth Performing Arts and various organizations focused on indigenous performance. His initiatives frequently seek to uplift Native American voices and examine indigenous viewpoints.

Ad

Budge de Baca's impact on Dark Winds season 3

Raoul Max Trujillo as Budge de Baca in Dark Winds season 3 episode 2 (Image via AppleTV+)

Budge de Baca has a supporting role in Dark Winds season 3 and is closely connected to the main antagonist of the story, Hoski. Budge is disclosed as Hoski's father. His presence in the story aids in revealing the psychological and emotional factors influencing Hoski's actions, providing an understanding of how his background shapes the decisions he makes in the current timeline of the series.

Ad

In Dark Winds season 3, Budge features in scenes that delve into Hoski's past, especially his childhood trauma. These moments suggest that Budge's behavior as a parent had a significant impact, influencing Hoski's sense of self and perspective. The character serves to examine how family dynamics and inherited trauma impact criminal activities and emotional growth.

While Budge de Baca may not be a key figure in the current investigation, his connection with Hoski enriches the overarching themes of this season. His confined yet significant presence acts as a narrative tool to bolster the main storyline of Dark Winds season 3, which explores the personal background, justice, and lingering suffering within the broader context of the series.

Ad

Dark Winds season 3: Everything we know so far

Ad

Dark Winds season 3 debuted on AMC on July 27, 2025, carrying on the narrative of Navajo Tribal Police officers Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee. Inspired by the books of Tony Hillerman, the series takes place in the American Southwest in the 1970s, centering on crime investigations that connect with cultural identity and spiritual belief systems.

The season is helmed by Chris Eyre, who has remained a steady presence behind the camera since the show's launch. The main cast of Dark Winds season 3 features:

Ad

Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn

Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee

Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito

Deanna Allison as Emma Leaphorn

Natalie Benally as Natalie Bluehouse

Elva Guerra as Sally Growing Thunder

A Martinez as Sheriff Gordo Sena

DezBaa' as Helen Atcitty

Andersen Kee as Officer Harold Bigman

Wade Adakai as Officer Gary Felix

Ryan Begay as Guy Atcitty

Alex Meraz as Ivan Muños

Tonantzin Carmelo as Eleanda Garza

Jenna Elfman as Agent Sylvia Washington

Gary Yazzie as Hastiin Biyaazhi

Carly Roland as Teddi Issacs

Daniel Serrano as Welder

Joseph Runningfox as Hoski

Raoul Max Trujillo as Budge de Baca

Ad

Dark Winds season 3 introduces new characters while continuing the story arcs of its main leads. Hoski, portrayed by Joseph Runningfox, plays a central role as the season's main antagonist. Budge de Baca, played by Raoul Max Trujillo, is Hoski's father and becomes a pivotal figure in understanding the roots of the conflict.

The storyline of Dark Winds season 3 centers around a complicated inquiry into a set of brutal offenses that connect to Joe Leaphorn's personal and career history. While Leaphorn and Jim Chee look into a dubious farm linked to a plot of land managed by the Bureau of Land Management, they discover a collection of photos featuring Bernadette Manuelito, who currently serves with the Border Patrol several hundred miles away.

Ad

This surprising finding indicates that the residents of the farm are linked to a broader human trafficking scheme, potentially managed by Tom Spenser.

Bernadette, on a separate investigation, also encounters Budge de Baca, who engages her in a cryptic conversation that may hint at a threat. As more evidence connects her case with Leaphorn and Chee's, the possibility of the trio reuniting emerges. Meanwhile, Leaphorn and Chee continue to unravel the mystery surrounding Ernesto Cata's death, which appears to involve farmer Halsey and a red truck spotted near the crime scene.

Ad

Additional tension arises when Special Agent Sylvia Washington finds the body of BJ Vines in the desert. Though she says she doesn't suspect Leaphorn, his involvement in Vines' disappearance from season 2 puts him under silent scrutiny. The situation complicates Leaphorn's relationship with his wife, Emma, who confronts him about the consequences of his actions.

As these overlapping cases unfold, Dark Winds season 3 deepens its exploration of justice, identity, and accountability. It presents a network of storylines that connect personal trauma with broader systemic issues.

Ad

Catch Dark Winds season 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback