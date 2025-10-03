Who plays the role of Eva Imani in Chicago P.D. season 13? Character explored

Chicago P.D. season 13 premiered on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, on NBC, kicking off a new era for the hit cop show. The previous season teased some big changes moving ahead, with Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) left with a disbanded intelligence unit, and that change is finally here in the form of new unit members.The Chicago P.D. season 13 premiere picked up after month after the unit was disbanded, and Voight is desperate to reinstate the squad. Episode 1 kicked off with Voight showing that he still has the guts in the streets where the action flows, and an investigation after witnessing a gun deal gone wrong, Voight meets an undercover cop that he soon brings into the fold, Officer Eva Imani.Arienne Mandi plays Eva Imani in Chicago P.D. season 13, joining the rest of the main cast that also includes Jason Beghe, Patrick John Flueger, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Marina Squerciati, Amy Morton, and LaRoyce Hawkins. Mandi shared her casting on the NBC series on Instagram on July 22 with a screenshot of a Deadline article announcing her joining the show. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostArienne Mandi previously made guest appearances in NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Hawaii Five-0, but she's also famous for joining the cast of The Night Agent in its second season as Noor Taheri.Who is Eva Imani in Chicago P.D. season 13?Chicago P.D. season 13 episode 1 introduces Eva Imani to the show's narrative as a police officer working undercover for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. She's targeting a smuggler called E-Heart, and during one of her undercover missions, she gets into direct contact with Voight and his unit.The show's newest character has a military background as a former soldier and contractor, which shows and it's the reason why Voight approaches her to join his unit. However, she starts the season not looking to join the Intelligence Unit—she has her own case to work on. However, she and Voight do work alongside each other on a case, and Imani admits that they work well together.Eva Imani in Chicago P.D. season 13 (Image via NBC)Her military background and experience in the inner workings of criminal rings led to a successful mission. She baits out the leader, Raptor, eventually leading to his arrest. After getting a firsthand experience of Imani's skills and detective instincts, Voight approaches her to join the unit.In an interview with NBC Insider, published on September 24, 2025, Arienne Mandi, who played Eva Imani in the series, talked about her character. She described Imani as someone with a military background who is used to working alone and isn't someone to be in a team environment.However, in episode 1, Imani accepts Voight's offer to join the newly reinstated unit, especially after being fired from her previous job. However, she does tell Voight that it's just &quot;for a while.&quot; Eva Imani joining the Intelligence Unit just as the team is reinstated sets the stage for an action-packed Chicago P.D. season 13.Mandi also pointed out how her character and Voight &quot;have a lot of similarities&quot; and &quot;kind of work in the same way.&quot; Having a female version of Voight in the team could add a new complexity to the team's dynamic moving forward.Catch Chicago P.D. season 13 on NBC and Peacock. New episodes air on NBC every Wednesday on NBC and will be streaming on Peacock the following day.