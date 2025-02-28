Who plays Sam Carver on Chicago Fire? Everything you need to know

Jake Lockett is the talent behind Sam Carver in the Chicago Fire. He has been a recurring character in the show for about three seasons. The television series is a US drama based on the lives of firefighters. It premiered in October 2012 and has aired for 13 seasons.

Ad

The show, created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, is produced by Wolf Entertainment. It broadcasts on NBC and is available to stream on Peacock TV. Chicago Fire is the first series in the Chicago Franchise, which has a total of four shows under this franchise.

Jake's character was introduced in season 11, episode 1, titled Hold on Tight. He is shown as a new firefighter who joins Firehouse 51 and has a troubled past.

Ad

Trending

Sam Carver's character trajectory in the Chicago Fire

Ad

Lockett's character, Sam, was introduced in season 11 as a new joiner in the firehouse unit Truck Company 81 in Firehouse 51. Sam's arrival was met with skepticism within the team, especially by Lieutenant Stella Kidd, portrayed by Miranda Rae Mayo, who knew Sam from the fire academy.

Sam and Kidd had a tense past, as she thought of him as an arrogant and difficult person to work with. However, his character arc progressed with Chief Boden having full faith in his capabilities. He had a troubled past, which hindered his performance in the unit. Also, he and Kidd often clashed initially.

Ad

As Sam moved forward in his journey at Firehouse 51, he helped the team in some of the most dangerous tasks, like handling a gas explosion and a high-rise fire. He also proved his mettle by coming out alive from a case where they helped victims of a collapsed building. Thus, he gained the trust of his team members.

Ad

Sam opened up about his traumatic past with Kidd, shedding light on how he was pushed into a bonfire by his brother, which left a permanent mark on his arm. This breaks the ice between them, and Kidd becomes more understanding of Sam.

Further, as an individual who never received love and support from his family, he turned to alcohol for support, which became a habit he could never let go of. Sam hid this fact about him from the team. In season 12 of the Chicago Fire, the team received a domestic dispute case. Stella and Sam together handled this case.

Ad

On visiting the site, they found a son being mistreated by his father, which brought back Sam's memories from his past. He physically intervened in the case, which jeopardized the mission, and this strained the relationship between Kidd and Sam. This season of the Chicago Fire further witnessed Sam taking a furlough to seek professional help for his trauma and alcoholism.

Jake's return in season 13 of Chicago Fire

Ad

Jake's character, Sam Carver returned to the show after his furlough in the last season. Season 13 explored more of his relationship problems fueled by his alcohol addiction. He appeared in this season with his ex-girlfriend, Tori, who he got back with while he was in Texas.

In the show previously, Sam was also shown to have feelings for Violet Mikami, a paramedic in Firehouse 51. However, Violet rejected him initially but had a soft corner for him. After his return with Tori, Violet became suspicious of Sam's alcohol intake during work hours. She reported him to Stella Kidd, who further interrogated him.

Ad

The interrogation revealed that Sam could not get away from alcohol due to his girlfriend Tori, who always pushed him towards it. However, he regretted letting down his team and not being able to change his habits. Sam again took a break from his duties, and this marked his exit from this season of Chicago Fire.

Watch the latest episodes of Chicago Fire on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback