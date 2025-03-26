Who plays Saxon on The White Lotus season 3? Meet the actor behind the character

The White Lotus season 3 is here, with new drama, satire, and intrigue injected into HBO's popular anthology show. Set in an upscale wellness resort in Thailand, the latest installment features another crop of rich patrons caught up in intricate relationships, secret schemes, and unexpected tension.

Created by Mike White, the new season sees the show remain consistent with its approach to deconstructing privilege, morality, and human nature with its cast of dynamic players.

One of the interesting new characters is Saxon Ratliff, the oldest son of a wealthy finance clan, whose own ambitions conflict with his family's. As tensions escalate at the resort, Saxon's part becomes more and more important, and he emerges as a central character in the drama that is unfolding.

The actor who portrays this character is Patrick Schwarzenegger, who gives a notable performance in The White Lotus season 3.

Exploring in detail about the actor playing Saxon in The White Lotus season 3

Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Saxon Ratliff, the eldest son of Timothy and Victoria Ratliff. Being part of an influential family of financiers, Saxon is an employee at his father's firm, but his personal ambitions and inner conflicts generate family tension.

His journey throughout the season is focused on privilege, responsibility, and rebellion, which makes him one of the key characters in The White Lotus season 3.

Schwarzenegger's performance as Saxon brings the depth of a man conflicted between expectation and want. Although he presents himself as confident and poised at the beginning, his inner insecurities and pressures start to unravel as the season unfolds.

His relationships with other guests and resort employees display further depths, and his storyline is one to follow in The White Lotus season 3.

More details about The White Lotus season 3's Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger was born on September 18, 1993, in Santa Monica, California. He is the child of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver, and he had a special upbringing that combined Hollywood and politics.

He studied at Brentwood School in Los Angeles before joining the University of Southern California (USC). Patrick graduated in 2016, with a business administration degree and a cinematic arts minor. During his stay at USC, he juggled acting with school, taking private classes to perfect his skills.

Patrick Schwarzenegger's initial film appearance was in The Benchwarmers (2006) at the tender age of 10. He constructed his career in acting with minor roles in Stuck in Love (2012), Grown Ups 2 (2013), and Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse (2015). It was in 2018 that he got his break when he acted with Bella Thorne in Midnight Sun, a romantic drama film based on a girl who suffers from a rare medical condition.

He went on to play darker, more brooding roles, including in the psychological horror Daniel Isn't Real (2019), in which he portrayed a dangerously manipulative imaginary friend. In 2021, he appeared in Netflix's Moxie, a comedy-drama directed by Amy Poehler that centered on feminist activism.

Schwarzenegger's television experience picked up with his appearance in The Staircase (2022), an HBO miniseries that is inspired by a real-life crime case. He next appeared in a significant role in Gen V (2023), the spin-off of The Boys, in which he played Luke Riordan (Golden Boy), a charming student with thermonuclear abilities. His stint in Gen V saw him attract significant attention.

In addition to his acting career, Patrick Schwarzenegger is an investor and entrepreneur. At 15, he started his clothing line, eventually moving into the food business by franchising Blaze Pizza restaurants. He has invested in several startups over the years, including the health and wellness brand MOSH, which he co-founded with his mother to support brain health.

Schwarzenegger has been in a long-term relationship with Abby Champion, a model, since 2015, and the couple got engaged in December 2023.

Interested viewers can watch The White Lotus season 3 on HBO.

